Top Stories: Apple Event Expectations for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website.



Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week.



What to Expect From Apple's September 12 Event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, USB-C AirPods and More

Ahead of Tuesday's event we've recapped everything we expect to see on Tuesday, which includes the iPhone 15 lineup, new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, and more.



The iPhone 15 lineup will be the headliner of the show, with all four models expected to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features have been rumored for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more.



Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone 15 Camera Specifications

MacRumors this week shared detailed camera specifications for the entire iPhone 15 lineup, ahead of the devices being unveiled next week.



Key camera-related features expected include a stacked camera sensor for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and a periscope telephoto lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that enables up to 6x optical zoom. These camera features will supposedly be the "star of the show" at Apple's event.



Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 to Feature New Heart Rate Monitor, More Accurate Sensors, U2 Chip, and More

While we're not expecting significant design changes for the upcoming Apple Watch models, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says there will be a fair number of under-the-hood changes led by a new S9 chip that will deliver the first real upgrade in that regard since the Apple Watch Series 6.



In addition, there should be some upgrades to the various sensors and other components with a "focus on speed, efficiency, and accuracy." A new "U2" Ultra Wideband chip will enhance location tracking capabilities with an eye toward improvements to the Find My ecosystem.



Apple Stores to Update Overnight After 'Wonderlust' Event in Preparation for iPhone 15 Launch

Apple retail stores will be making updates on the night after the Apple event next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



It's likely that the stores will be rolling out marketing materials for new products announced at the Apple event, including the iPhone 15 series. Other products expected to be unveiled include the Apple Watch Series 9, a new Apple Watch Ultra, and a USB-C AirPods case.



iPhone 15 Pro Models Again Rumored to See $100 Price Increase

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models may some price increases compared to the current models, although rumors are unclear on how exactly things will play out.



Wedbush analyst Dan Ives and others believe each will cost $100 more than the current Pro models in the U.S., meaning the iPhone 15 Pro would start at $1,099 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max would start at $1,199.

Research firm TrendForce believes, however, that the price increase will be limited to the Pro Max model, with the smaller iPhone 15 Pro still starting at $999.



What Not to Expect at Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event

To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "Wonderlust" event, we've compiled a list of products that Apple is unlikely to announce during the keynote.



For example, the first Macs with the M3 chip are not expected to be announced until October. Other rumored products, such as a second-generation HomePod mini and iPad Pro models with OLED displays, are not expected to be released until 2024.



