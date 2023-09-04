'Major Price Hike' Again Rumored for iPhone 15 Pro Models
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a "major price hike" compared to their predecessors, according to DigiTimes' senior analyst Luke Lin.
While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to maintain their pricing similar to the current models, the Pro models could see significant cost adjustments due to their new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology on the larger model.
The price increase comes amid a broader softening of global smartphone demand projected for the latter half of 2023. According to Lin, Apple has ordered between 80 to 90 million iPhone 15 units for this period, a downturn from the 90 to 100 million units placed for the iPhone 14 models last year. Leading the order share is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, followed in succession by the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Plus.
Previous forecasts suggested the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099, meaning the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099 to $1,199 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,199 to $1,299.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was contemplating raising the price for both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Analyst Jeff Pu has also said that the iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro models. He believes the iPhone 15 Pro will be priced starting at $1,099, up from the $999 starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro. The entire iPhone 15 lineup are widely expected to be unveiled at Apple's "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, September 12.
Lin added that upstream supply chain information indicates that Apple will increase the display sizes of both Pro models next year, mirroring other rumors claiming that the two devices will increase from display sizes of 6.1- and 6.7-inches to 6.3- and 6.9-inches.
