'Major Price Hike' Again Rumored for iPhone 15 Pro Models

The iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max could see a "major price hike" compared to their predecessors, according to DigiTimes' senior analyst Luke Lin.

iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature
While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to maintain their pricing similar to the current models, the Pro models could see significant cost adjustments due to their new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology on the larger model.

The price increase comes amid a broader softening of global smartphone demand projected for the latter half of 2023. According to Lin, Apple has ordered between 80 to 90 million ‌iPhone 15‌ units for this period, a downturn from the 90 to 100 million units placed for the iPhone 14 models last year. Leading the order share is the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, followed in succession by the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 15‌, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus.

Previous forecasts suggested the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,099, meaning the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ could start at $1,099 to $1,199 and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max could start at $1,199 to $1,299.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was contemplating raising the price for both the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Analyst Jeff Pu has also said that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models could be more expensive than the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models. He believes the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ will be priced starting at $1,099, up from the $999 starting price of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. The entire ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup are widely expected to be unveiled at Apple's "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, September 12.

Lin added that upstream supply chain information indicates that Apple will increase the display sizes of both Pro models next year, mirroring other rumors claiming that the two devices will increase from display sizes of 6.1- and 6.7-inches to 6.3- and 6.9-inches.

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
37 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Regardless of the price increase, Apple will claim that, “We think you are going to love it. It’s the best iPhone Apple has ever worked on.”
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
37 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Someone needs a bonus:



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
35 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Every vendor and supplier just keep pushing us and pushing us to see how far we will go before we decide to spend our money elsewhere, or not spend it at all.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
saltukkos Avatar
saltukkos
37 minutes ago at 07:09 am
I would rather buy 14 Pro if it's also available with type-c as was rumored previously.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magbarn Avatar
magbarn
34 minutes ago at 07:12 am
How about meeting us halfway Timmy and at least double the storage sizes in each tier? It’ll cost Apple an extra whopping $8 in increased chip costs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
28 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Keep paying, they'll keep raising the price. Stop paying, keep your current phone. The question I'll be asking myself: for the £1200+ they'll want to charge, will I get that much value extra, over and above my current phone. I already know the answer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
