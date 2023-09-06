iPhone 15 Camera Upgrades Will Be 'Star of the Show' at Apple Event

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event on Tuesday, September 12, and camera upgrades across the devices will be the "star of the show," according to a report today from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. The upgrades are said to be a "pivotal factor" that "could tip the scales for potential buyers."



As previously rumored, TrendForce said both the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with a stacked camera sensor supplied by Sony. Previous reports have indicated that this sensor will be able to capture more light, and the research firm said this will allow for improved dynamic range in photos.

TrendForce also corroborated rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens that boosts the device's optical zoom capabilities. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the lens will allow for up to 5x or 6x optical zoom, compared to the current 3x limit on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Last, the research firm said all four iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, as widely rumored. Replacing the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, the Dynamic Island surrounds the front camera and Face ID sensors, and it shows information such as system alerts and Live Activities.

Additional features are expected for the Pro models, including a lighter-weight titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more. For more details, read our in-depth iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups.