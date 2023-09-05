Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone 15 Camera Specifications

by

With every iPhone iteration, Apple adds new functionality to the camera system, and the iPhone 15 series is no exception. MacRumors has obtained detailed information about the camera systems of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, from the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ with upgraded 48-megapixel camera to the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its new periscope telephoto lens.

iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Camera Closeup Feature 2

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

  • Main Camera: 48-megapixel image sensor, ƒ/1.6 aperture
  • Ultra Wide Camera: 12-megapixel image sensor, ƒ/2.4 aperture

The base ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models are expected to feature an all-new 48-megapixel Sony image sensor, which is a substantial upgrade from the 12-megapixel Main camera on the iPhone 14. The increase in megapixels will allow for higher resolution images with improved detail. It's worth noting that this claim has been made repeatedly by a variety of sources – including industry analysts Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo, along with Weibo user "Digital Chat Station."

The ‌iPhone 15‌ is not expected to use the Sony IMX-803 image sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro, and will instead use a different Sony sensor with improved capabilities.

There is evidence that Apple tested different configurations of the base model ‌iPhone 15‌, one of which featured the rumored stacked camera sensor system, while the other did not. It is currently unclear whether or not the stacked sensor system is present on the final units. Stacked camera sensors allow for faster readout speeds and improved low-light imaging.

No significant upgrades are expected for the Ultra Wide camera, which is expected to continue to have a 12-megapixel resolution and an ƒ/2.4 aperture.

iPhone 15 Pro

  • Main Camera: 48 megapixels, Sony IMX-803 image sensor, ƒ/1.78 aperture
  • Telephoto Camera: 12.7 megapixels, ƒ/2.8 aperture
  • Ultra Wide Camera: 13.4 megapixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture

As far as the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is concerned, improvements focus mainly on the Telephoto and Ultra Wide cameras, with the Main camera still using the same Sony IMX-803 image sensor found in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. This information contradicts previous rumors suggesting that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max would use the Sony IMX-903 image sensor. Both the Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras will receive upgrades compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s 12-megapixel cameras, allowing for improved image quality and higher resolution photos.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Main Camera: 48 megapixels, Sony IMX-803 image sensor, ƒ/1.78 aperture
  • Telephoto Camera: 12.7 megapixels, ƒ/2.8 aperture, periscope lens
  • Ultra Wide Camera: 13.4 megapixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is the most interesting in the lineup by far. MacRumors has confirmed with industry sources that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will be equipped with an entirely new periscope lens system for the Telephoto camera, confirming previous claims from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With periscope zoom technology, we can expect significant improvements to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max's zoom capabilities. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, for example, is limited to 3x zoom, but the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is expected to have between 5x and 10x zoom.

Unlike most cameras that have an image sensor directly underneath the camera lens, folded optics systems use angled mirrors to reflect light toward the image sensor. The directional shift is what allows for optical zoom that surpasses what's possible using a standard telephoto camera system.

Apple likely decided to make the periscope lens exclusive to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max for now due to space constraints. According to information from our sources, the camera module used in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is, to a certain extent, larger than the camera module in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models and the smaller ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. Apple appears to have increased the size of the camera module to accommodate the periscope lens hardware, which in turn required other internal components like the midframe assembly to be shifted accordingly.

In 2024, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to increase in size to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, giving Apple space for the periscope lens in both the Pro and Pro Max models. As noted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, periscope zoom will not be limited to the larger Pro Max in the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup.

Along with periscope zoom, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will include the same 48-megapixel IMX-803 image sensor and Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras as the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌.

It's worth noting that the information presented here is pre-production information, and may not necessarily reflect the exact hardware of mass production units, but it represents our best visibility into what Apple has been planning for the new ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

To read more on what to expect, check out our dedicated rumor roundups for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

top stories 2sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Announced for iPhone 15, New Apple Watches, USB-C AirPods, and More

Saturday September 2, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature

'Major Price Hike' Again Rumored for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Monday September 4, 2023 7:04 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a "major price hike" compared to their predecessors, according to DigiTimes' senior analyst Luke Lin. While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to maintain their pricing similar to the current models, the Pro models could see significant cost adjustments due to their new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology on the larger model. ...
Read Full Article313 comments
iphone 15 dummy models

How Much Will the iPhone 15 Cost?

Thursday August 31, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
Read Full Article199 comments
iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article227 comments
What Not To Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 1

What Not to Expect at Apple's 'Wonderlust' September 12 Event

Monday September 4, 2023 4:00 am PDT by
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Tuesday, September 12, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, an Apple Watch Series 9, and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ...
Read Full Article68 comments
maxresdefault

PSA: Don't Buy an iPad Right Now, New Models Coming in 2024

Friday September 1, 2023 12:47 pm PDT by
If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its iPad models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest iPad rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an...
Read Full Article193 comments
apple finewoven case colors

iPhone 15 'FineWoven' Cases May Match New Magnetic Apple Watch Band and Come in 10 Color Options

Sunday September 3, 2023 4:35 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "FineWoven" cases for the iPhone 15 lineup, designed to be a replacement for its leather cases, will match a new Apple Watch band and be available in ten different color options, according to the device collector and leaker known as "Kosutami." In a recent tweet, Kosutami explained that the new line of cases will be available in Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific...
Read Full Article77 comments