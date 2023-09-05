Apple Retail Stores Updating Overnight After 'Wonderlust' Event in Preparation for iPhone 15 Launch
Employees at Apple retail stores are planning for overnight updates following the September 12 "Wonderlust" event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple retail workers will be getting stores ready for the launch of the iPhone 15 models and other devices.
Gurman suggests that the overnight update could be because Apple is planning for near-immediate availability of new products after the event, but it could also be time that is used to put up new marketing materials. It is not unusual for Apple retail stores to receive overnight updates ahead of new product launches.
If Apple follows past product debut timelines, the iPhone 15 models will be available for pre-order on the Friday after the event (September 15), with a launch to follow the next Friday, which would be September 22. While there were rumors several weeks ago about potential delays for some of the iPhone 15 Pro models, more recent information has suggested those issues have been solved.
We are now expecting all four of the iPhone 15 models to launch simultaneously, though it is likely that the 15 Pro and Pro Max will be available in more limited supply than the standard iPhone 15 models.
Apple at the event is also expected to introduce new Apple Watch Series 9 models, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a version of the AirPods Pro 2 that come with a USB-C case. With the new iPhone models and the AirPods Pro transitioning to USB-C, the store downtime could be related to a push to inform customers about the change, but it could also be aimed at the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will have a unique "periscope" telephoto lens.
