Upcoming Apple Watch Models Could Get New Magnetic Band Option

Apple is planning to release a new band for the Apple Watch later this year, according to the Apple device collector known as "Kosutami."

The new Apple Watch band will reportedly be made out of a woven fabric material and feature a magnetic buckle, similar to the existing Modern Buckle band. It is set to be introduced alongside new Apple Watch models this year , although the Twitter user didn't clarify whether it will be designed for the Apple Watch Series 9 or the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra

Apple announced the Modern Buckle leather band with the original Apple Watch back in 2014. "What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that's delightfully simple to secure," Apple writes. It is only available for the smaller Apple Watch casing size and costs $149.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and second-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ are expected to be "basically unchanged" compared to the current models, other than the S9 chip for improved performance and a couple of new color options including a pink aluminum and a black titanium finish. The refreshed devices are likely to be announced alongside the iPhone 15 lineup in September.