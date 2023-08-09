Upcoming Apple Watch Models Could Get New Magnetic Band Option
Apple is planning to release a new band for the Apple Watch later this year, according to the Apple device collector known as "Kosutami."
The Modern Buckle Apple Watch band.
The new Apple Watch band will reportedly be made out of a woven fabric material and feature a magnetic buckle, similar to the existing Modern Buckle band. It is set to be introduced alongside new Apple Watch models this year
, although the Twitter user didn't clarify whether it will be designed for the Apple Watch Series 9
or the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra
.
Apple announced the Modern Buckle leather band with the original Apple Watch back in 2014. "What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that's delightfully simple to secure," Apple writes. It is only available for the smaller Apple Watch casing size and costs $149.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra are expected to be "basically unchanged" compared to the current models, other than the S9 chip for improved performance and a couple of new color options including a pink aluminum and a black titanium finish. The refreshed devices are likely to be announced alongside the iPhone 15 lineup in September.
