Apple Product Roadmap 2023–24: Over 15 New Devices in Development

Apple is working on at least a dozen new devices set to launch between late 2023 and early 2024, according to an updated product roadmap shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is planning to launch two Apple Watch Series 9 models and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra alongside the iPhone 15 lineup this fall.

Substantial updates to the Mac lineup will launch starting later this year or in early 2024, encompassing new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro with the ‌M3‌ chip, two new MacBook Air models, and new 24-inch iMac models. In addition, Apple is said to be "conducting early work" on an all-new ‌iMac‌ model with a display larger than 30 inches in size.

Gurman reiterated that an updated iPad Air to replace the current M1-based device and two new iPad Pro models with OLED displays are on the way for 2024. Third-generation AirPods Pro, a refreshed Apple TV with improved specifications, and other "home equipment" such as smart displays are also in early development. A new generation of Apple's Vision Pro headset is unlikely to arrive until 2025, he added.