Apple Product Roadmap 2023–24: Over 15 New Devices in Development

by

Apple is working on at least a dozen new devices set to launch between late 2023 and early 2024, according to an updated product roadmap shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

mac ipad iphone apple tv apple watch device lineup 2023
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is planning to launch two Apple Watch Series 9 models and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra alongside the iPhone 15 lineup this fall.

Substantial updates to the Mac lineup will launch starting later this year or in early 2024, encompassing new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro with the ‌M3‌ chip, two new MacBook Air models, and new 24-inch iMac models. In addition, Apple is said to be "conducting early work" on an all-new ‌iMac‌ model with a display larger than 30 inches in size.

Gurman reiterated that an updated iPad Air to replace the current M1-based device and two new iPad Pro models with OLED displays are on the way for 2024. Third-generation AirPods Pro, a refreshed Apple TV with improved specifications, and other "home equipment" such as smart displays are also in early development. A new generation of Apple's Vision Pro headset is unlikely to arrive until 2025, he added.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Apple TV, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Vision Pro, iPad Air , AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 14 & 16" , iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro
Tags: HomeKit Guide, Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, 2023 iMac Pro Guide, M3 Guide, OLED iPad Pro Guide, Apple Watch Series 9 Guide
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Neutral), 13" MacBook Air (Caution), Apple TV (Neutral), Apple Watch (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Neutral), iPad Air (Caution), AirPods Pro (Buy Now), 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Neutral), Apple Watch Ultra (Neutral), 15" MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forums: iPad, MacBook Air, Apple TV and Home Theater, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, AirPods, MacBook Pro, iPhone

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
18 minutes ago at 03:27 am

Christ - how much is that going to cost?! Must be using a 6k screen to maintain >200 ppi...
and still i think it will outsell the 24"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments