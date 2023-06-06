WWDC 2023 Rumor Report Card: The Biggest Hits and Misses
Apple made a wide range of hardware and software announcements during its WWDC keynote on Monday, introducing its long-awaited AR/VR headset Vision Pro, new Macs, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and much more. As always, there were many rumors leading up to the event that gave us an idea of what to expect, but not all of them were accurate.
Below, we have recapped some of the bigger hits and misses from the WWDC rumor mill.
Hits
- Many hardware-related details about Apple's headset were accurately reported, including the external battery pack connected with a wire, the ability to see the wearer's eyes, the M2 chip, eye and hand tracking, and an Apple Watch-like Digital Crown for switching between augmented reality and virtual reality.
- Apple announced a 15-inch MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip.
- Apple updated the Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.
- Apple updated the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip, although there was uncertainty about whether it would be announced at WWDC or later.
- The new Mac Pro features the same overall design as the previous Intel-based model.
- iOS 17 features a new StandBy mode that can show info like the time, calendar, and widgets when an iPhone is charging in a landscape position. While the StandBy name never leaked, the feature was accurately rumored.
- iOS 17 features a new Journal app.
- iOS 17 drops support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
- Apple added new mental health and vision health features to the Health app on iOS 17, and expanded the app to the iPad.
- Apple shortened the "Hey Siri" phrase to "Siri."
- AirPlay will soon work with supported TVs in hotel rooms.
- watchOS 10 features widgets that can be scrolled through, and redesigned apps that take advantage of larger Apple Watch displays.
Misses
- Reality Pro was considered a potential name for Apple's headset based on a trademark application, but it ended up being named Vision Pro.
- It was reported that Apple's headset operating system would be named xrOS, but it ended up being named visionOS. Apple does refer to the operating system as xrOS in its WWDC session videos, so to the name may have been a placeholder, or perhaps there was a last-minute change.
- Vision Pro was widely rumored to cost around $3,000, but it is priced at $3,499.
- Vision Pro is launching in early 2024, not late 2023. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo did mention the possibility of early 2024 at the last minute.
- A sketchy rumor claimed Apple's headset would be available in six colors.
- Nearly all claims made by previously-accurate Twitter account @analyst941 were false, including iOS 17 having a redesigned Control Center and Wallet app.
- 15-inch MacBook Air was initially rumored to feature an M3 chip.
- The new MacBook Air has a 15.3-inch display, not a 15.5-inch display.
With so many rumors shared leading up to WWDC, this list is far from comprehensive, so feel free to discuss other hits and misses in the comments section.
