Apple's AR/VR Headset Expected to Enter Mass Production in October Ahead of Late 2023 Launch

by

Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset will enter mass production in October and launch by December, according to investment firm Morgan Stanley. Apple is still expected to unveil the headset at WWDC next week, and provide developers with tools to create apps for the device, which is expected to have its own App Store.

Apple headset concept by designer Marcus Kane

"While we expect Apple's AR/VR headset to be unveiled next week, our supply chain checks suggest mass production won't start until October '23, with general availability most likely ahead of the December holidays," said Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

Apple's supply chain is preparing to assemble only 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023, according to Woodring. As widely rumored, he believes the headset will have a starting price of around $3,000, and he expects gross margins to be "close to breakeven at first," suggesting that Apple will initially make minimal profits on the device.

Morgan Stanley also reiterated that Apple plans to announce a new MacBook Air at WWDC, but it's unclear if this information is independently sourced or simply corroborating other rumors. Apple's keynote begins on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Longplays
Longplays
13 minutes ago at 06:33 am
For $3k I rather get a replacement for the 2020 iMac 27". It's 34 months old by WWDC 2023.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl
HobeSoundDarryl
10 minutes ago at 06:35 am
I forecast the Phoenix (rising) iMac "bigger" will be branded PRO and "starting at only..." $3499, north of $4K nicely configured. Look back to the former iMac Pro as your guide.

As to Goggles, bring 'em on. Finally, FINALLY: an entirely NEW product creation from Apple this is not a slightly bigger or slightly faster rehash of the existing mix. I look forward to seeing whatever it can do and whatever it actually costs. I hope it dazzles... but, unlike seemingly many, reserve all judgement until the vapor is actually revealed so we can see what it actually is, what it can actually do, what it actually costs, etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
onenorth
onenorth
8 minutes ago at 06:38 am
This will be Apple's Segway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dumastudetto
dumastudetto
4 minutes ago at 06:41 am
Just a few days before we see all the magic for the first time. Anyone betting against Apple should prepare to lose their money.... AGAIN!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
