New Mac Studio Likely to Be Introduced at WWDC

by

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has confirmed that Apple is nearing the introduction of what appears to be a refreshed Mac Studio model, indicating that it could be announced at WWDC next week.

Mac Studio Display Feature Pink
On Twitter, Gurman explained that the new Mac in question is codenamed "J475." The current ‌Mac Studio‌ is codenamed "J375," suggesting that the new machine is indeed a next-generation ‌Mac Studio‌ model.

Earlier this week, Gurman reported that Apple is testing two desktop Macs that are equipped with the M2 Max and ‌‌M2‌‌ Ultra chips. The ‌M2‌ Max chip first came out in January with the launch of the 2023 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, but the ‌M2‌ Ultra chip is new and would succeed the M1 Ultra chip that Apple uses in the ‌Mac Studio‌.

The first machine that Apple has been testing includes an ‌M2‌ Max chip with eight high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB RAM. The chip is the same as the chip that's in the ‌M2‌ Max version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The second machine has an ‌M2‌ Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU (16 high-performance cores and 8 efficiency cores) and a 60-core GPU, though prior information suggests that ‌M2‌ Ultra chips could feature up to a 76-core GPU. Different configurations feature 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB RAM.

Apple is testing these new Macs just ahead of WWDC, and Gurman says that he expects multiple Macs to be introduced at the event, including an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air model. Gurman stops short of suggesting these new Macs with ‌M2‌ Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chips will be introduced at WWDC, but it seems like a distinct possibility at this point.

More to follow...

gpat
31 minutes ago at 02:47 am
Yeah, this is the correct rumour. Nevermind when he tweeted that the Mac Studio was going to be discontinued after 1 generation.
Luap
8 minutes ago at 03:10 am

Mhhhhhhh sitting on a 2019 mac pro becomes more and more frustrating :D
Probably quite uncomfortable too I would think.
Steve121178
22 minutes ago at 02:56 am
Good news for those holding out for it. I am waiting for an iMac refresh. Still.
redbeard331
19 minutes ago at 02:59 am
Looking forward to the M2 MadMax chips!

?
Feek
8 minutes ago at 03:11 am

Apple Silicon on desktop makes no sense because performance per watt is of no concern.
Have you seen the cost of energy these days?
