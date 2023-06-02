New Mac Studio Likely to Be Introduced at WWDC

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has confirmed that Apple is nearing the introduction of what appears to be a refreshed Mac Studio model, indicating that it could be announced at WWDC next week.



On Twitter, Gurman explained that the new Mac in question is codenamed "J475." The current ‌Mac Studio‌ is codenamed "J375," suggesting that the new machine is indeed a next-generation ‌Mac Studio‌ model.

Earlier this week, Gurman reported that Apple is testing two desktop Macs that are equipped with the M2 Max and ‌‌M2‌‌ Ultra chips. The ‌M2‌ Max chip first came out in January with the launch of the 2023 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, but the ‌M2‌ Ultra chip is new and would succeed the M1 Ultra chip that Apple uses in the ‌Mac Studio‌.

Can confirm Apple is nearing the introduction of a new Mac codenamed J475. What’s the codename of the current Mac Studio? J375. https://t.co/X4f2n2Mtni — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 1, 2023

The first machine that Apple has been testing includes an ‌M2‌ Max chip with eight high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB RAM. The chip is the same as the chip that's in the ‌M2‌ Max version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The second machine has an ‌M2‌ Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU (16 high-performance cores and 8 efficiency cores) and a 60-core GPU, though prior information suggests that ‌M2‌ Ultra chips could feature up to a 76-core GPU. Different configurations feature 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB RAM.

Apple is testing these new Macs just ahead of WWDC, and Gurman says that he expects multiple Macs to be introduced at the event, including an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air model. Gurman stops short of suggesting these new Macs with ‌M2‌ Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chips will be introduced at WWDC, but it seems like a distinct possibility at this point.

