Sketchy Rumor Claims Apple Headset Will Be Available in Six Colors and Two Storage Capacities

Apple's rumored AR/VR headset will be available in six colors, according to a sketchy rumor shared by Twitter account @billbil_kun, which accurately leaked a spec sheet for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra before that device was announced earlier this year.

In a blog post today on French deals website Dealabs , spotted by iPhoneAddict , the anonymous leaker claimed that Apple's headset will be available in black, blue, gray, green, pink, and a sixth undisclosed color. They also claimed that the headset will have at least two storage capacity options, including 128GB and 256GB.

This rumor should be treated with skepticism for a variety of reasons. First, six colors and at least two storage capacities would result in a minimum of twelve product SKUs, which seems unusually high for a headset that is expected to be a niche, high-end product priced at around $3,000. Second, it's unclear if Apple would bother offering both 128GB and 256GB storage options given there would likely be a negligible price difference between the capacities. And third, the leaker does not appear to have any track record with Apple rumors, despite having some accurate Samsung and video game leaks.

One possibility that would make the rumor slightly more believable is that the color options would be for the head strap, which could potentially be interchangeable like AirPods Max ear cushions are. However, it is still questionable whether Apple would bother with the added manufacturing complexities that come with extra color options for a headset that is estimated to ship in low volumes in its first year of availability.

Apple is expected to unveil the headset during its WWDC keynote on Monday, so we're only three days away from finding out if this rumor is accurate.