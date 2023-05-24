iOS 17 Lock Screen Interface to Turn iPhone Into Smart Home Display

An updated Lock Screen interface in iOS 17 will turn the iPhone into a "smart-home display," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When not in use and positioned in a horizontal orientation, the ‌iPhone‌ will show information that includes calendar appointments, weather data, notifications, and more, allowing it to serve as a home data hub.

With the ‌iPhone‌ attached to a MagSafe charging stand in a horizontal orientation, for example, the smart home interface will show up, mimicking what users might see with a device like an Echo Show or Google Nest Hub. The functionality will build on the widget options that Apple added to the Lock Screen in iOS 16.

Apple wants to make iPhones more useful when they're not being actively used and are positioned on a desk or nightstand. Apple plans to use a dark background with lighter color text to make the information on the display easy to read.

Apple is developing a horizontal interface for the iPad as well, but that may not be ready to launch in ‌iOS 17‌, and the company is also working on a low-cost tablet that would magnetically attach to walls and stands to serve as a dedicated home hub.

‌iOS 17‌ is set to be announced at the June 5 keynote event that kicks off the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference. For more on what to expect, we have a dedicated iOS 17 roundup, and Gurman's full report can be read over at Bloomberg.

I find my iPhone mini's screen too small to be useful for this feature. I wish iPadOS was first.
Yeah, seems like this on the iPad might make more sense, at least for middle of the day usage. This might make an interesting nightstand alarm clock sort of thing, but I'm usually grabbing my phone without looking at it when my alarm goes off in the morning.
Exactly. Something like this could help iPad compete with and/or replace an Echo Show for example... Although in my opinion Alexa has Siri beat in terms of usability.
It might be nice if you could have a car play mode when horizontal - it'll save me buying a new head unit for the car.

(assuming it's not already an option I've not found)
It would also be nice if this didn't require your phone to be on the charger, I don't like to have charging it constantly.
On an iPad I can see this.
On an iPhone? Not.
NGL, I'm excited for that. Should be useful.
