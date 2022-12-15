15.5-inch MacBook Air Expected to Launch in Spring 2023

Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, according to display analyst Ross Young. In a tweet shared with super followers, Young said that production on panels designed for the ‌MacBook Air‌ will start in the first quarter of 2023.



A 15.5-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ will be sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and it will be the largest ‌MacBook Air‌ to date. The current model measures in at 13.6 inches. While Young now says that the display will be 15.5 inches, he previously said it would be around 15.2 inches.

Apple's rumored 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to feature the same general design as the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ that was released in 2022 with flat edges, a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function keys, and more. It will also likely include a MagSafe charging port, upgraded speaker system, and a 1080p camera.

As for chips, the larger-screened ‌MacBook Air‌ could be available with M2 and ‌M2‌ Pro chip options, and in comparison to the MacBook Pro models, it is not expected to feature the same mini-LED display or ProMotion technology.