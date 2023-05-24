iOS 17 Said to Feature Wallet, Find My, SharePlay, and AirPlay Upgrades

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update for the iPhone will include improvements across several apps and features, including Wallet, Find My, SharePlay, and AirPlay, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5, and the update should be released to all users in September.



In a report today, Gurman said the Wallet app in particular will have "significant changes," but he did not provide specific details. He added that Apple is planning location services enhancements for the Find My app, without elaborating further.

Apple is also working on upgrades to its SharePlay feature for watching content with family and friends over a FaceTime call, and improvements to its wireless streaming protocol AirPlay. Gurman said Apple has been in discussions with hotels and other venues in an attempt to make it easier to AirPlay content to TVs/devices they do not own.