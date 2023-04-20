Kuo: 15-Inch MacBook Air to Offer Two M2 Chip Options, No M2 Pro Configuration
Apple's upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air model will be configurable with two variants of the M2 chip, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a tweet shared earlier today, Kuo said that he expects the new MacBook Air to be available with two M2 chip options that have different numbers of cores like the existing 13-inch model. The news comes as a revision of Kuo's previous forecast, which predicted that the 15-inch MacBook Pro could be configurable with either the M2 or M2 Pro chip.
The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip that Apple launched last year is available in 8- and 10-core GPU variants, and the M1 model from 2020 was available in 7- and 8-core GPU options. The 15-inch MacBook Air is therefore likely to mirror the 13-inch model in terms of chip specifications.
Kuo also affirmed that the new model will explicitly be branded as a 15-inch MacBook Air, rather than a new product line. He expects the device to reach five to six million unit shipments in 2023. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air will be announced at WWDC in June.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since the initial version of the operating system was released in 2015, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, and other new software during its annual WWDC keynote on June 5.
In his newsletter today, Gurman said watchOS 10 will be a "major" update with "bigger...
Apple in iOS 17 will for the first time allow iPhone users to download apps hosted outside of its official App Store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees. The European Union's Digital...
Google today announced it will begin rolling out Matter support for the Nest Thermostat model released in 2020. Notably, this means the smart thermostat can now be controlled with Apple's Home app and Siri on the iPhone and other devices.
In a blog post, Google said Matter support will be rolling out to the Nest Thermostat with an automatic over-the-air software update starting today, and...
Early on in the iPhone 15 development process, Apple created a version that included a Lightning port, according to Apple leaker Unknownz21. In a tweet, Unknownz21 said that Apple tested an iPhone 15 with a Lightning port "very early on" but that it was "quickly scrapped" in favor of the USB-C version.
iPhone 15 models equipped with USB-C instead of Lightning were in testing as early as...
Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by...
Apple CEO Tim Cook logged a busy day on Tuesday as his whirlwind trip to India involved various meet-and-greets with new retail staff, local app developers, celebrities, and politicians, but it was the arrival of a long-time Apple fan at the Apple BKC store launch that appeared to generate the Apple chief's most excited reaction.
Image credit: AFP Cook looked visibly surprised when Sajid, a...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will introduce a new button press combination to power off and force restart the devices, according to an anonymous source who claims to be privy to details about the smartphones ahead of launch. On newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 14, users currently power off their device by simultaneously pressing the Side button and...
Top Rated Comments
If you need performance, you need a MPB.
This is for people who want a think and light flexible notebook (with very good battery life), but who'd like a slightly bigger screen (maybe they're doing creative work...
...Or maybe they're just getting old with worsening eyesight << me, sadly ?.