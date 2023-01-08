Apple Silicon Mac Pro Said to Feature Same Design as 2019 Model, No User-Upgradable RAM
The upcoming high-end Apple silicon Mac Pro will feature the same design as the 2019 model, with no user-upgradeable RAM given the all-on-chip architecture of Apple silicon.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple's upcoming Mac Pro, which is the last product to make the transition to Apple silicon, will feature the same design as the Mac Pro from 2019. Unlike the current Intel-based Mac Pro, the upcoming model will also not feature user-upgradeable RAM or storage.
As another disappointment, the new Mac Pro will look identical to the 2019 model. It will also lack one key feature from the Intel version: user-upgradeable RAM. That's because the memory is tied directly to the M2 Ultra's motherboard. Still, there are two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards.
Gurman has reported that Apple has canceled plans to release a higher-end model of the upcoming Mac Pro with 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores given its high cost and likely niche market.
Top Rated Comments
So no more M Extreme SoC, no more half the size Mac pro....why people should pick this instead of a future M2 Ultra Mac Studio?!
It must be something else here
If they release a lower end one that has the same cores as the higher end Mac Studio I wonder how much more it will be for a "cooler" looking case ?
Does Gurman mean PCIe slots?
'"Mark Gurman reports that Apple intends to announce its long-awaited AR/VR headset product in the spring, before WWDC in June"