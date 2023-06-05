Kuo: Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Could Launch as Late as 2024

Apple's mixed-reality headset could launch as late as the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple headset concept by Apple headset concept by designer Marcus Kane

Kuo shared the information in a tweet earlier today, noting that the latest forecast represents a delay over the previous third quarter of 2023 prediction for mass shipments of the headset. He added that investors are more interested in whether the product announcement will convince customers that "Apple's AR/MR headset device is the next star in consumer electronics," rather than shipment numbers. If the device does launch this year, shipments are likely to be even lower than existing estimates, he added.

Morgan Stanley analysts believe Apple's headset will enter mass production in October and launch by December, just in time for the holiday period – a time frame that broadly mirrors Kuo's forecast. Apple's supply chain is apparently preparing to assemble only 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023.

Apple's headset is widely expected to be announced today during its WWDC keynote, so there may soon be further information about when the device will launch. Follow along on MacRumors.com and @MacRumorsLive on Twitter for full coverage of Apple's announcements throughout the day.