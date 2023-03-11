Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14, Apple Music Classical Announced, and More

by

The rumors were right! This year's mid-cycle color addition for the iPhone 14 is indeed a bright yellow, and it's available for pre-order now alongside the usual spring color refresh for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

top stories 11mar2023
This week also saw the surprise announcement of Apple Music Classical, a new iPhone app for Apple Music subscribers that will launch later this month. iPhone and Mac rumors also continue to surface as we look toward upcoming hardware launches that involve more than just a new color, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!

Apple Announces New Yellow Color Option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple this week introduced a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The devices can be pre-ordered in the new color now in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries. In-store availability will begin Tuesday, March 14.

iPhone 14 Yellow Feature 2
There are no changes to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus beyond the new Yellow color option. Apple first released the devices in September in Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple Music Classical Launching Later This Month

Apple's long-awaited classical music app is now available for pre-order on the App Store and will be released on March 28. The app will be free to use with an Apple Music subscription on iOS 15.4 and later, and offers over five million classical music tracks.

Apple Music Classical App Icon Feature Blue
Apple Music Classical is based on the former classical music streaming service Primephonic, which Apple acquired and shut down back in 2021. As a brief overview, we've put together a list of 15 things to know about the app ahead of its launch.

iPhone 14 Silicone Cases Now Available in Four New Colors

Alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow, Apple made its silicone cases for the devices available in four new color options this week, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus New Silcone Case Colors Feature
There are also new colors for a variety of Apple Watch bands and AirTag accessories, as part of Apple's usual spring refresh of colors. All of the new accessories are available to order now on Apple's online store.

iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

While the iPhone 15 series is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked this week on Chinese social media sites.

iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Panel Leak
As previously rumored, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display compared to the previous generation. Moreover, the Dynamic Island is expected to be expanded to all four iPhone 15 models, after debuting on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

New MacBook Airs Expected to Launch by Summer

Apple will likely release new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models "between late spring and summer," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature
Both new MacBook Air models and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro will be equipped with Apple's M3 chip, built on TSMC's 3nm process, according to 9to5Mac. An updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip is also expected to be released in the second half of this year.

tvOS 16.3.3 Released With Fix for Siri Remote Connectivity

If you have been experiencing connectivity issues with the Siri Remote while using your Apple TV, a fix is finally available with tvOS 16.3.3.

siri remote 1
The software update is only available for the new third-generation Apple TV 4K and "fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive," according to Apple's release notes. On the Apple TV, the update can be installed via Settings > System > Software Updates.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

Google Logo Feature Slack

All Paid Google One Subscribers Now Get VPN Access

Wednesday March 8, 2023 9:00 am PST by
Google today announced that its Google VPN feature is expanding to all Google One subscribers, instead of being limited to those who subscribe to the Premium 2TB Google One plan. VPN by Google One is designed to mask a user's IP address, preventing sites and apps from collecting that information for location tracking and monitoring activity across the web. It also offers protection from...
Read Full Article153 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...
Read Full Article
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

Next Year's OLED iPad Pro Models Could Have These Eye-Watering Starting Prices

Thursday March 9, 2023 2:29 am PST by
Apple's 2024 OLED iPad Pro models could be vastly more expensive than its existing iPad Pros and even more costly than some MacBook Pros currently on sale, claims a new Korean report. According to industry sources cited by The Elec, Apple is already considering its pricing strategy for next year's two OLED iPad Pro models, with current estimates starting at $1,500 and $1,800 for the 11-inch...
Read Full Article262 comments
Apple Music Classical App Store Feature 2

Apple Music Classical Now Available for Pre-Order on the App Store, Launches Later This Month

Thursday March 9, 2023 7:08 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited dedicated classical music app today appeared on the App Store and is available for pre-order ahead of its launch at the end of March. In 2021, Apple announced that it had purchased the classical music streaming service Primephonic and would be folding it into Apple Music via a new app dedicated to the genre. "Apple Music Classical" is now on the App Store and expected to ...
Read Full Article320 comments
Apple Music Classical App Icon 15 Things Feature Red 2 1

Apple Music Classical: 15 Things You Need to Know About the New App

Thursday March 9, 2023 9:00 am PST by
Apple today unveiled Apple Music Classical on the App Store. Here are 15 things you need to know about the new app: Apple Music Classical is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021. The new app leverages Primephonic's playlists and audio content, search capabilities, metadata, and more. Apple Music Classical works in tandem with the existing ...
Read Full Article244 comments
HomePod With Screen

Kuo: Apple to Launch Redesigned HomePod With 7-Inch Display in 2024

Thursday March 9, 2023 11:20 pm PST by
Apple will release a redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display in the first half of 2024, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a brief les-supply-chain-becoming-a-new-a3447d3e0fb9">post on Medium, Kuo wrote that the next-generation HomePod's display could facilitate deeper integration with Apple's other hardware products. Tianma apparently will be a beneficiary of Apple's "revamped...
Read Full Article151 comments
Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor Under Display Feature 2

Apple Working on Under-Display Touch ID, Could Debut in First All-Screen iPhone

Thursday March 9, 2023 5:43 am PST by
Apple is continuing to research under-screen fingerprint sensor technology for an iPhone with a view to re-introducing Touch ID in its first full-screen model, according to a new rumor. Ever since Face ID debuted in 2017's iPhone X, Apple's roadmap for Touch ID on iPhones has been murky at best, with some industry observers suggesting that Apple considers Face ID an exclusive all-in-one...
Read Full Article177 comments