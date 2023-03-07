Apple Announces New Yellow Color Option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

As rumors suggested, Apple today announced a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, as well as four new Silicone Case colors.

iPhone 14 Yellow Feature
The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Apple's press release reads:

Apple today announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

The new Yellow shade joins the iPhone and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus's existing Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple color options. Apple last offered a Yellow color option for the ‌iPhone‌ in 2019 with the ‌iPhone‌ 11, which came just one year after the Yellow ‌iPhone‌ XR.

Apple iPhone 14 color lineup
Apple usually introduces new ‌iPhone‌ color options in the spring to boost sales midway through the device's product cycle. Last March, Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro models. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

Apple iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus yellow dual camera system
Apple added that four new colors will also be available for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus Silicone Cases, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
13 minutes ago at 05:41 am

Banana Phone here I come...
Well, it surely does not look like that but does remind you of a ?.



Attachment Image
i-Liam Avatar
i-Liam
18 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Cutting edge innovation..
contacos Avatar
contacos
11 minutes ago at 05:44 am
Looks nice but yellow is one of those colors that you like for a while and a few months later it is turning into UGH ENOUGH what was a thinking.

Source: many iPhone cases with those popping "spring" colors over the years
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
10 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Hmm.. Can't wait for comparisons about which one is the worst yellow till date..

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
10 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Now we know what Imminent means. ?

Could someone imminent tag Air 15", M3 everything, Mac Pro, Goggles, Car, etc???
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
7 minutes ago at 05:47 am
As a sidenote.. Porsche Racing Yellow is the only Yellow shade that can make me buy a banana phone.

