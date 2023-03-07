Apple Announces New Yellow Color Option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

As rumors suggested, Apple today announced a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, as well as four new Silicone Case colors.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Apple's press release reads:

Apple today announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

The new Yellow shade joins the iPhone and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus's existing Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple color options. Apple last offered a Yellow color option for the ‌iPhone‌ in 2019 with the ‌iPhone‌ 11, which came just one year after the Yellow ‌iPhone‌ XR.



Apple usually introduces new ‌iPhone‌ color options in the spring to boost sales midway through the device's product cycle. Last March, Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro models. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.



Apple added that four new colors will also be available for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus Silicone Cases, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.