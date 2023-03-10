iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Now Available to Pre-Order in Yellow

Apple today began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new Yellow color option in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries and regions. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Tuesday, March 14.



There are no changes to the devices beyond the new Yellow finish, announced earlier this week. Pricing also remains the same, with the iPhone 14 starting at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus starting at $899. Apple first released the devices in September with Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED color options.

Apple also made its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases available in new Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris color options last week.

As a refresher, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus is a larger 6.7-inch model. Key new features of the devices include camera enhancements like Action mode, longer battery life, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS via Satellite. In the U.S., the devices are compatible with eSIMs only.

Pre-orders can be placed on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app, and most Apple Store locations should have stock beginning Tuesday.