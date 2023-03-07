iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases Available in Four New Colors
To go with its new Yellow color option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is set to make its silicone cases available in four new colors, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.
The new cases can be purchased from Apple's online store for $49 using the links above.
Apple regularly refreshes the available colors of its case options designed for the iPhone, and this latest spring update comes alongside the announcement of a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
The new iPhone case colors are available to order in-store now, with online orders arriving Thursday, March 9 at the earliest.
