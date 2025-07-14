Native Union Launches Find My-Compatible Tag and Card

Native Union today debuted the Find It Card and the Find It Tag, two new products that work with Apple's Find My functionality.



Priced at $40, the Find It Card is meant to fit in a wallet, and it measures in at 1.7mm thick. For comparison's sake, a standard credit card is about 0.76mm, so Native Union's card is about two credit cards in thickness. There's a hole in the center where a metal keychain wire attaches, so it can also be attached to items like backpacks.

There is a rechargeable battery inside that can be charged using a MagSafe charger or a Qi-based charger, and the battery is able to last for up to six months.

The $20 Find It Tag is shaped like an AirTag, featuring a round body and a replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts for up to a year. The Find It Tag has an attached loop that can be added to a keychain or connected to other items for tracking purposes.



The Find It Card and Find It Tag are both compatible with the ‌Find My‌ app, and can be added to the Items tab to be tracked alongside Apple devices like the iPhone. All of the ‌Find My‌ features are included, and you can get notifications when an item is left behind or play a loud sound to locate an item that's close enough to detect over Bluetooth.

When an item is out of Bluetooth range, the Find It Card and Find It Tag can take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ Network, leveraging nearby Apple products to relay location information back to you.

The Find It Card and the Find It Tag can be purchased from the Native Union Website.