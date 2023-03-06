Apple Releases tvOS 16.3.3 With Fix for Siri Remote on Latest Apple TV

Apple today released tvOS 16.3.3, a bug fix update for the tvOS 16 operating system that originally came out in September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD, tvOS 16.3.3 comes almost a month after tvOS 16.3.2.



The tvOS 16.3.3 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌tvOS 16.3.3 automatically. Note that this update is only for the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.

tvOS updates are usually minor in scale, focusing on internal bug fixes and improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes. According to Apple's release notes, this update fixes an issue that could cause the Siri Remote to not work with the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.



This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

Apple shares information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch.