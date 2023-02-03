Got a New HomePod? Here's Everything You Need to Know
Have you picked up a new HomePod? Perhaps it's your first. Then it might surprise you that Apple doesn't include an extensive manual in the box. That's why we've compiled this list of how-to articles to help you make the most of your new smart speaker.
Below, you'll find help on how to set up your new HomePod and master the basic controls, as well as how to get the best out of the many audio functions. We've also covered some of the more advanced features that Apple's latest speaker is capable of. Click the links to learn more, and be sure to bookmark this post.
Get to Know the Basics
- How to Set Up Your New HomePod
- How to Use the HomePod's Physical Controls
- How to Access Your HomePod's Settings
- How to Create and Manage Calendar Events on HomePod
- How To Make Notes and Reminders With Siri on HomePod
- How to Set and Manage HomePod Timers
- How to Create Alarms on Your HomePod
- How to Disable Personal Requests on HomePod
- How to Turn Off Location Services on HomePod
Controlling Audio Functions
- How to Change Audio Volume on HomePod
- How to Keep HomePod Volume Level Consistent for Music and Podcasts
- How to Disable Playback of Explicit Content on HomePod
- How to Use Your HomePod as a Speakerphone
- How to Play Ambient Sounds on HomePod
- How To Play and Control Podcasts on HomePod With Siri
- How to Ask Siri on HomePod to Play Apple Music Playlists, Genres, Moods, and More
- How to Use Your HomePod as a Speaker for Your Apple TV
- How to Create a HomePod Stereo Pair
- How to Stream Audio From Your TV's Inputs to HomePod via Apple TV (eARC)
- How to Enable Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and Apple Lossless on HomePod
- How to Prevent Others' HomePod Requests From Skewing Your Apple Music Recommendations
- How to Use Two HomePods With a Mac for Stereo Audio Output
- How to Set Up Home Theater Audio with HomePod and Apple TV 4K
Using Other HomePod Features
- How to Set Up HomePod Multi-User Voice Recognition
- How to Assign Primary Users to Individual HomePods in the Same Household
- How to Find Family, Friends, and Items With Your HomePod
- How to Use Ambient Sounds in HomePod Automations
- How to Use Ambient Sounds in HomePod Alarms
- How to Use HomePod Ambient Sounds in Scenes
- How to Create Recurring Automations on HomePod Using Your Voice
- How to Use the Temperature and Humidity Sensors on HomePod
- How to Set Up Temperature and Humidity Automations on HomePod
- How to Delete Siri Audio History and Opt Out of Siri Audio Sharing on HomePod
- How to Install HomePod Public Beta Software
How are you getting on with your new HomePod? Are there any other functions missing in our list that you'd like help with? Let us know in the comments.