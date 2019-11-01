How to Play Ambient Sounds on HomePod

Friday November 1, 2019 3:54 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple released a new 13.2.1 HomePod software update in October 2019 that brings the ability to play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds. This article explains how to use them.


The software update will be installed automatically on the ‌HomePod‌, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how-to.

How to Play Ambient Sounds on ‌HomePod‌


The Ambient Sounds feature offers seven continuous streaming options. They include the following:
  • Rain
  • Stream
  • White Noise
  • Fireplace
  • Forest
  • Night
  • Ocean
To start streaming one of the sounds on your ‌HomePod‌, simply ask Siri. To play White Noise for example, you would say "Hey ‌Siri‌, play white noise sounds."

You can also get ‌HomePod‌ to play a random ambient sound by saying "Hey ‌Siri‌, play sounds."

How to Set a Sleep Timer on ‌HomePod‌


Additionally, you can play an ambient sound and set a sleep timer so that it automatically stops playing after a certain period of time has passed.

First, get ‌HomePod‌ to play an ambient sound using one of the phrases above, then say "Hey ‌Siri‌, set a sleep timer for 45 minutes," or however long you want it to play for.

If you listen to the ‌HomePod‌'s ambient sounds very carefully, you may notice that they loop after about 15 minutes, but it's not something you're likely to pick up on if you're using them as background audio for focus or relaxation.

Related Roundup: HomePod
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Neutral)
0 comments