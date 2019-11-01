The software update will be installed automatically on the HomePod, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how-to.
How to Play Ambient Sounds on HomePod
The Ambient Sounds feature offers seven continuous streaming options. They include the following:
- Rain
- Stream
- White Noise
- Fireplace
- Forest
- Night
- Ocean
You can also get HomePod to play a random ambient sound by saying "Hey Siri, play sounds."
How to Set a Sleep Timer on HomePod
Additionally, you can play an ambient sound and set a sleep timer so that it automatically stops playing after a certain period of time has passed.
First, get HomePod to play an ambient sound using one of the phrases above, then say "Hey Siri, set a sleep timer for 45 minutes," or however long you want it to play for.
If you listen to the HomePod's ambient sounds very carefully, you may notice that they loop after about 15 minutes, but it's not something you're likely to pick up on if you're using them as background audio for focus or relaxation.