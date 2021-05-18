The new second-generation Apple TV 4K is capable of relaying audio from a compatible TV to a HomePod – even when you're not using your ‌Apple TV‌. This allows you to stream audio from a TV-connected game console or other set-top box straight to Apple's smart speakers. Keep reading to learn more and how to set it up.

AppleTV and HomePod Feature
The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K supports two additional connection standards, called ARC and eARC. ARC (Audio Return Channel) is a feature of HDMI 1.4 that enables audio from a device to be sent to a compatible TV and relayed through its HDMI port to a separate audio receiver, speaker, or sound bar. eARC (enhanced ARC) meanwhile adds support for the passthrough of higher bandwidth audio like Dolby Atmos, as well as 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound.

For ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, ARC and eARC support effectively allows a ‌HomePod‌ or stereo-paired Homepods in a Home Theater Audio setup to play audio from other TV-connected devices like a cable box, PS5, or Xbox Series X. The following steps show you how to get it set up.

Note that the feature only works with the original, discontinued ‌HomePod‌ – the newer HomePod mini is not supported at this time. Also, make sure that your TV supports ARC or eARC. You can check if it does by seeing if there's an ARC label next to your HDMI port, or try contacting the TV manufacturer.

  1. On your ‌Apple TV‌, launch the Settings app.
  2. Select Video and Audio.
  3. Select Default Audio Output. (Under "Default Audio Output," make sure ‌HomePod‌ is selected.)
  4. Under "Audio Return Channel (Beta)," select Play Television Audio. You'll know ARC or eARC is turned on when it says On (ARC) or On (eARC).

tvos14 settings video audio default audio output homepod selected
If ARC or eARC doesn't work for you after following the above steps, check whether you need to turn on ARC, eARC, or HDMI-CEC in the settings of your TV.

Top Rated Comments

hagar Avatar
hagar
1 hour ago at 05:44 am
Apple made such a horrible mess of their home strategy. They should have kept the HomePod until a successor was ready. Even if it takes some years. Because the current situation is just embarrassing.

They could even have taken action to drive up sales like lowering the price and adding new features such as this one. I’m sure this would convince some users to use dual Homepods for their TV’s. Spatial Audio could have been another boost.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dance1000 Avatar
Dance1000
59 minutes ago at 05:47 am
You know something’s not quite right when Apple keeps releasing new features for discontinued hardware.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimbobb24 Avatar
jimbobb24
53 minutes ago at 05:53 am
If it’s like the current set up with the HomePod playing the audio from Apple TV expect frequent disconnections, the HomePod to instead play random music that was on your iPhone a few weeks ago, randomly switch off the AppleTV music, etc. with fiddling you can always get it to work. Just remember never use the HomePod for anything else or it will take another 5 minutes to get it reconnected. Usually it will only take 3.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vc2020 Avatar
vc2020
41 minutes ago at 06:05 am

I’m confused, if someone could help me out. Did the Apple TV 4K Gen 1 support ARC? if no, how was I able to get the audio from my Apple TV 4K Gen 1, which was connected to my 4K TV, to play on my A/V receiver which was also connected to my tv. (in case someone is confused, I did not have the Apple TV connected directly into the A/V receiver)
ARC is audio return channel and eARC is the enhanced version of it. So essentially the Apple TV can now function as your A/V receiver so if you have a console or other device connected to your tv, it will send the audio to HomePod's connected to the Apple TV 4K
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tyr2 Avatar
tyr2
50 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Is there any noticeable latency with routing the audio like this?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Uofmtiger Avatar
Uofmtiger
45 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Strange... we have better sound and now a way to get audio from other TV sources to the HomePod. Hmmm.. Maybe if they had taken this kind of interest before they discontinued it.. Actually, they could have put one input on the thing at the beginning. :confused:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

