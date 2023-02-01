Apple Hasn't Updated These Products in Over Two Years

While many of Apple's product lines have been updated recently, a handful of devices and accessories have not received hardware updates in recent years.



Below, we have put together a list of five products that Apple sells that have not been updated in over two years, aside from new software features. The list excludes previous-generation products that remain available, such as the iPhone 12.



Apple Pencil



Released alongside new iPad Pro models in October 2018, the second-generation Apple Pencil will soon be four and a half years old.

A key feature of the second-generation Apple Pencil compared to the original one is that it can be magnetically attached to select iPads for wireless charging. Users can also switch between drawing tools and brushes within apps like Notes by double tapping on the second-generation Apple Pencil's built-in touch sensor.

There haven't been any credible rumors about a new Apple Pencil, so it's unclear when the $129 accessory will be updated.



Mac Pro



Available since December 2019, the Mac Pro is now over three years old and is the final Intel-based Mac that Apple sells. The high-end desktop tower is expected to be updated this year with Apple's M2 Ultra chip, which will make it the fastest Mac ever.

The new Mac Pro could be released this spring alongside macOS 13.3, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the new Mac Pro will have the same design as the 2019 model, but lack user-upgradeable RAM and likely won't support external GPUs. It's unclear if Apple will continue to sell a rack-mountable version of the computer.



Pro Display XDR



Apple released the Pro Display XDR alongside the Mac Pro in December 2019, making it over three years old. The monitor starts at $4,999 and features a 32-inch screen size with 6K resolution, but it lacks a camera and a stand costs $999 extra.

In December, Gurman said Apple was working on multiple new external monitors, including an updated version of the Pro Display XDR that will be equipped with an Apple silicon chip, just like the cheaper Studio Display has an A13 chip. However, it's unclear when the new Pro Display XDR will be released or other new features it will have.



AirPods Max



Released in December 2020, the AirPods Max are now over two years old. Apple's over-ear headphones have not received any hardware updates since and remain priced at $549 in the U.S., with green, pink, silver, sky blue, and space gray color options.

Last month, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said mass shipments of second-generation AirPods Max would likely begin in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, but there's always a chance that new color options could be introduced sooner.

The new AirPods Max could adopt several features from the second-generation AirPods Pro, such as an H2 chip, improved active noise cancellation, Adaptive Transparency mode, Conversation Boost, skin-detect sensors, longer battery life, and more, but it remains to be seen exactly what improvements are introduced with the new AirPods Max.



HomePod mini



Released in November 2020, the HomePod mini is now among the list of current-generation Apple devices that are over two years old. The smaller Siri-enabled smart speaker remains available for $99 and has not received any hardware updates since launching, although it did get new blue, orange, and yellow color options in November 2021.

Apple is not currently working on a new HomePod mini, according to Gurman, but it did recently enable the temperature and humidity sensor in the speaker.

Apple recently introduced a new full-size HomePod that launches this Friday.