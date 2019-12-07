Apple to Release Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR on December 10

Saturday December 7, 2019 5:16 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple plans to release the new Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR on Tuesday, December 10, according to "Save the Date" emails that Apple began sending out to some customers this afternoon.


Apple in November confirmed that the ‌Mac Pro‌ and Pro Display XDR would come in December, but until now, the company had not provided a specific date. Apple's emails say orders will begin on December 10, so presumably shipments will begin soon after orders open up.

The new modular ‌Mac Pro‌ was first introduced in June at the WorldWide developers Conference, with the machine aimed at Apple's pro user base.

The ‌Mac Pro‌ was designed with a heavy focus on upgradeability and expansion, and it features a traditional PC shape with an Apple-esque stainless steel frame with a lattice pattern that maximizes airflow.

Internal specs include workstation-class Xeon processors with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of high-performance memory, up to two Radeon Pro II Duo GPUs, and eight PCIe expansion slots, along with an Apple Afterburner accelerator card.

Pricing on the ‌Mac Pro‌ will start at $6,000, and will go up based on configuration. The base ‌Mac Pro‌ features an 8-core Xeon W chip.

Apple plans to sell the ‌Mac Pro‌ alongside the Pro Display XDR, a 6K display with a resolution of 6016 x 3384 and more than 20 million pixels. Pricing on the Pro Display XDR starts at $5,000, with an add-on stand priced at $999.

(Thanks, Ryan!)

Related Roundups: Mac Pro, Apple Pro Display XDR
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
[ 40 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
GizmoDVD
45 minutes ago at 05:17 pm
Finally. All several hundred people can buy the Pro and we can stop hearing about “when will they update it”
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
DHagan4755
45 minutes ago at 05:17 pm
"Save the Date"... "your credit card is about to take a massive pounding."
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Vasilioskn
45 minutes ago at 05:18 pm
I for one can’t wait to see how well it grates cheese!!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ilikewhey
40 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
Made in Merica
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Internet Enzyme
37 minutes ago at 05:26 pm
Wonder if they’ll walk back the whole $999 stand thing
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
D.T.
27 minutes ago at 05:36 pm
I will __finally__ have adequate performance for posting updates on Facebook ...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
gugy
30 minutes ago at 05:32 pm
Finally some news.
Not like I’ll be able to afford it anyways. A base workstation with display will be around $14k. Ouch.
i hope I can qualify for a 24m 0% interest. That way, maybe.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MacLawyer
27 minutes ago at 05:36 pm
Great. Now I just need to find a bank to rob. ?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fmcshan
45 minutes ago at 05:18 pm
Wow, it's finally almost here! I honestly thought the Mac Pro would launch closer to the end of the month.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mannyvel
31 minutes ago at 05:32 pm
Just in time for my 179 deduction!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]