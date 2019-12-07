On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple to Release Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR on December 10
Apple in November confirmed that the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR would come in December, but until now, the company had not provided a specific date. Apple's emails say orders will begin on December 10, so presumably shipments will begin soon after orders open up.
The new modular Mac Pro was first introduced in June at the WorldWide developers Conference, with the machine aimed at Apple's pro user base.
The Mac Pro was designed with a heavy focus on upgradeability and expansion, and it features a traditional PC shape with an Apple-esque stainless steel frame with a lattice pattern that maximizes airflow.
Internal specs include workstation-class Xeon processors with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of high-performance memory, up to two Radeon Pro II Duo GPUs, and eight PCIe expansion slots, along with an Apple Afterburner accelerator card.
Pricing on the Mac Pro will start at $6,000, and will go up based on configuration. The base Mac Pro features an 8-core Xeon W chip.
Apple plans to sell the Mac Pro alongside the Pro Display XDR, a 6K display with a resolution of 6016 x 3384 and more than 20 million pixels. Pricing on the Pro Display XDR starts at $5,000, with an add-on stand priced at $999.
