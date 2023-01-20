The MacRumors Show: HomePod Returns Alongside New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini
Following Apple's announcements this week, we talk through our reactions to the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and HomePod on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show.
We weigh up the significance and timing of the MacBook Pro's hardware refresh, the excitement around the Mac mini with the M2
Pro chip as a rival to the Mac Studio
and a tool for creators, and our thoughts on Apple's strategy for reviving the HomePod.
Listen to The MacRumors Show using apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on the MacRumors YouTube channel.
If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show
, be sure to catch up for a discussion about some of the biggest rumors about Apple's upcoming products that have emerged since the start of the year.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, Rene Ritchie, Andru Edwards, and Mark Gurman. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.
Popular Stories
Wednesday January 18, 2023 6:32 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple announced today that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone customers next week, bringing just a few new features and enhancements to iPhone customers around the world.
In a press release today announcing new Apple Watch bands, Apple said iOS 16.3 will be available next week as a requirement for a new iOS 16 wallpaper. Alongside iOS 16.3, we also expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and...
Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support document with release information.
There is no...
Apple today announced a second-generation full-size HomePod, available to order starting today for $299 in white and midnight color options. In-store availability and deliveries to customers will begin Friday, February 3 in select countries.
The second-generation HomePod features a virtually identical design as the full-size HomePod that was discontinued in March 2021, with a backlit touch...
Apple today announced the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with faster 5nm-based M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, up to 96GB of RAM, an upgraded HDMI 2.1 port with support for an 8K external display, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and more.
The new M2 Pro chip features a 10-core or 12-core CPU and offers up to 20% faster performance than the M1 Pro chip, according to Apple. The chip also has ...
Thursday January 19, 2023 2:28 am PST by Sami Fathi
Geekbench scores for the newly announced Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips have revealed a significant increase in performance compared to the previous-generation Mac mini and previous M1 Pro and M1 Max devices.
The scores reveal that the Mac mini with M2 Pro achieved a single-core score of 1,952 and a multi-core score of 15,013 for a configuration with 16GB of unified memory. For...
Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. MacRumors can corroborate an announcement is expected to take place this week.
The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models.
The updated...
Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple is facing criticism online for offering poor Mac trade-in values following this week's launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models.
Yesterday, MKBHD researcher David Imel tweeted that Apple offers just $970 in trade-in credit for a Mac Pro configuration that it still sells for $52,199. The viral tweet caused an uproar among Twitter users towards Apple's trade-in program: "That's a...
Apple has paused development on the augmented reality Apple Glasses that it planned to introduce after its mixed reality headset, reports Bloomberg. Work on the product has been postponed because of technical difficulties.
Rumors suggested that Apple wanted to develop a pair of lightweight augmented reality glasses that would be similar to the Google Glass smart glasses. The glasses would...
Tuesday January 17, 2023 6:12 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced an updated Mac mini powered by the new M2 and the all-new M2 Pro chip, offering faster performance in the same design as the previous generation but starting at a lower price of $599.
Apple announced the M2 chip in June at WWDC, building on the performance of the M1 processor from November 2020. Apple today expanded the M2 lineup with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips....