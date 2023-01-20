The MacRumors Show: HomePod Returns Alongside New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini

Wednesday January 18, 2023 12:44 pm PST by Juli Clover

Apple today introduced new 5B59 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5B58 firmware that was released in November. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information. There is no...