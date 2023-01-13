The MacRumors Show: New Year, New Rumors

Saturday January 7, 2023 8:00 am PST by Hartley Charlton

Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 21 years, releasing no new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year for the first time since 2000, as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to this year. Historically, Apple launched at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between October ...