The MacRumors Show: New Year, New Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look at some of the major rumors about Apple's upcoming products that have emerged since the start of the new year.

Moving into 2023, the rumor cycle is already ramping up in anticipation of all of the new devices Apple is expected to launch this year . Over just the past two weeks, we have heard reports of the next-generation MacBook Pro models being delayed , the Apple silicon Mac Pro having non-user-upgradable memory and the same design as the 2019 model, and Apple working on Macs with touchscreens and OLED displays

There have also been rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro having a titanium frame and solid state buttons and the second-generation AirPods Max being delayed until late 2024, as well as a highly detailed report about what to expect from Apple's mixed-reality headset later this year. In addition, we reflect on this year's CES and some of the standout devices revealed there.

