The MacRumors Show: Dissecting the New iPads and Apple TV
Following the announcement of new iPad Pro, entry-level iPad, and Apple TV 4K models earlier this week, on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast we talk through our immediate reactions to the new devices.
We discuss the details of Apple's latest product announcements, including the more powerful Apple TV 4K with the A15 chip, and explore the significance of switching to USB-C on the Siri Remote. We weigh up features like the M2 chip and Apple Pencil hover that headline the new iPad Pro, and take a deep dive into where the 10th-generation iPad now sits in the lineup amid features like its landscape front-facing camera, range of vibrant color options, support for the Magic Keyboard Folio, and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and the adapter required to charge it.
Listen to The MacRumors Show using apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on the MacRumors YouTube channel.If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for a discussion about how Google's new Pixel Watch, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet devices compare to Apple's offerings.
