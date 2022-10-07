How-Tos for iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch Series 8/Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2
Apple has now launched all of the new devices that it unveiled at its "Far Out" media event in September 2022, including all four iPhone 14 series models, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.
For Apple customers who have just received any of the new devices, or for anyone searching for a little help to get the best out of them, we've compiled a list of how-to articles that cover many of the top hardware and software features, troubleshooting tips for common issues, and more.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14: How to Optimize Action Mode for Low-Light Shooting
- iPhone 14: How to Fix iMessage and FaceTime Issues After Activation
- iPhone 14: How to Enable the New Power On and Off Sounds
- iPhone 14: How to Enable 4K Cinematic Mode
- iPhone 14: How to Use Action Mode to Capture Smooth Video
- iPhone 14: How to Shoot Video in Cinematic Mode
- iPhone 14: How Crash Detection Works and How to Turn It Off
- iPhone 14 Pro: How to Take 48-Megapixel ProRaw Photos
- iPhone 14 Pro: How to Disable the Always-on Display
- iPhone 14 Pro: What Dynamic Island Does and How to Use It
- iPhone 14 Pro: How to Turn Off Dynamic Island Content
- How to Hard Reset or Force Reset All iPhone 14 Models
- The Ultimate iOS 16 Walkthrough: Guides and How Tos for Every New Feature
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra
- How to Track Your Nightly Wrist Temperature With Apple Watch
- How to Add Running Form Metrics to Your Apple Watch Workout Display
- How to Use Heart Rate Zone Tracking on Apple Watch
- Lost? How to Retrace Your Steps Using Backtrack on Apple Watch
- How to Enable Low Power Mode on Apple Watch
- How to Use Compass Waypoints on Apple Watch
- Quick Actions: How to Use Hand Gestures to Control Your Apple Watch
- How to Create Calendar Events on Your Apple Watch
- How to Track Your Sleep With Apple Watch
- How to Control Your Apple Watch With Your iPhone
- Apple Watch Ultra: How to Use the Depth App for Underwater Activities
- Apple Watch Ultra: How to Activate Night Mode
- Apple Watch Ultra: How to Activate, Cancel, and Disable the Siren
- Apple Watch Ultra: How to Use the New Optimized Charge Limit Feature
- Apple Watch Ultra: How to Customize the Action Button
AirPods Pro 2
- AirPods Pro 2: How to Block Out Loud Noises With Adaptive Transparency Mode
- How to Use Precision Finding to Locate AirPods Pro 2 With Your iPhone
- How to Set Up AirPods Personalized Spatial Audio
- AirPods Pro 2: How to Disable Volume Swipe Gestures
- How to Customize the Gesture Functions on AirPods Pro
- AirPods Pro 2: How to Enable or Disable Charging Case Sounds
- How to Enable Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro
- How to Use Apple's Live Listen Feature With AirPods Pro
- How to Control the Noise Cancellation Feature on AirPods Pro
- AirPods Pro: How to Turn On Noise Cancellation for Just One AirPod
- One AirPod Not Charging? Here's How to Fix the Problem
- One AirPod Not Working? Here's How to Fix the Problem
- How to Stop AirPods From Automatically Switching to Other Devices
- How to Perform an Ear Tip Fit Test on AirPods Pro
- How to Clean Your AirPods Pro
Do you need help with a feature or problem that's not listed above? Let us know in the comments.