Apple Watch Ultra features a customizable Action button on the left side of the case that is capable of performing a variety of functions. This article explains what it can do, and how you can configure it.

Apple Watch Ultra Orange Alpine Loop Action button 220907 big
Apart from activating the Siren, the Action Button on ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ can be customized to perform a number of functions, offering quick access to them without you having to tap through various screens.

When you first set up your ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, you'll be invited to assign one of the following functions to it:

  • Workout
  • Stopwatch
  • Waypoint
  • Backtrack
  • Dive
  • Flashlight
  • Shortcut
  • None

You can customize your selection further, depending on the app or function chosen. If you chose the Workout app, for example, pressing the Action button once will open the Workout app, but you can also assign the "First Press" function within the app to start a specific workout.

action button mark segment
But that's not all. When you've started the activity, you can then press again to perform a secondary function, such as marking segments or laps in a track workout, or switching from cycling to running in a triathlon. Again though, what function this is will depend on the current activity.

How to Map Functions to the Action Button

Once your ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is set up, you can re-assign functions to the Action button via a new menu right on your wrist, like so.

  1. On ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, launch the Settings app.
  2. Scroll down and tap Action Button.
  3. Tap the menu under "Action" and select one of the following options: Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcut.
    settings

  4. Tap the arrow in the left-hand corner to go back to Action Button settings.
  5. Tap the menu under "App" if it appears, then select an app to perform the action. Some actions, such as Flashlight, don't show the App option.
  6. Tap the arrow to go back.
  7. Tap the menu under "First Press" if it appears, then select an action. Some features allow different actions to happen on the first and second press of the button.

Tips appear on the screen under "Gestures" explaining how the Action button works with the settings that you've assigned to it. For example, tips for an outdoor walk show you that pressing the Action button once starts a workout, and pressing the Action button and the side button at the same time pauses the workout.

Configuring the Action Button via iPhone

You can also use the iOS Watch app to configure what the Action button on the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ does.

  1. Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the My Watch tab if it's not already selected.
  3. Tap Action Button.
  4. Under "Action," tap the currently selected action to change it.
  5. Select from one of the following options: Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcut.
  6. Tap Action Button to go back to the previous menu.
  7. Tap the menu under "App" if it appears, then select an app to perform the action. Some actions, such as Flashlight, don't show the App option.
  8. Tap the arrow to go back.
  9. Tap the menu under "First Press" if it appears, then select an action. Some features allow different actions to happen on the first and second press of the button.

Note that tips on the screen under "Gestures" explaining how the Action button works with the settings that you've assigned to it.

Note that if you want to pause the current action, you can press and hold both the Action and Side buttons at the same time. Try to avoid pressing the Side button or the Digital Crown accidentally when you press the Action button. Your Apple Watch will do whatever is assigned to the Action button if you happen to press another button at the same time, unless a button combination is configured.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Ultra
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

beanbaguk Avatar
beanbaguk
56 minutes ago at 01:44 am
I'm sorry. I can't get over this. As I've said before; Only Apple could successfully reinvent a button as a major feature! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Video Review: Four Days With the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Wednesday September 21, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple on Friday released the new iPhone 14 models, and MacRumors videographer Dan picked one up on launch day. He's been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max non-stop since it came out, and over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, has shared his initial thoughts on the day-to-day experience with the latest iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan's mini review highlights...
Read Full Article133 comments
iOS 16

Everything New With iOS 16.1 Beta 2: Lock Screen Charging Indicator, Copy Paste Alert Fix, Battery Status Updates and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.1, introducing some notable changes to charging indicators on the iPhone and also fixing a few bugs. We've rounded up all of the changes in the second beta below. Battery Status Bar Visual Charge Indicator Apple in iOS 16 added battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on Face ID iPhones, and in iOS 16.1 beta 2, improved the...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 16 Copy Paste Permission Prompt

Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

Monday September 19, 2022 6:55 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Five Features Rumored for the New iPad Pro Expected Next Month

Wednesday September 21, 2022 1:36 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as soon as next month. The new iPads will be the first update to the iPad Pro series since April 2021 and will be an overall incremental upgrade that brings new capabilities and functionality to the highest-end iPad. According to reports, Apple is planning an event for October to announce the new iPad Pro models, a...
Read Full Article79 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

Some iOS 16 Users Complain About Slow Spotlight Search and Battery Drain

Wednesday September 21, 2022 4:25 am PDT by
It's been nine days since Apple released iOS 16 to the public, bringing major changes to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more. In the days following the release, some users have encountered several issues on their iPhones, ranging from slow system performance to battery drain. In the past few days, iPhone 14 Pro users have shared specific bugs related to Apple's latest high-end iPhones, ...
Read Full Article164 comments
realme dynamic island contest

Realme Crowdsourcing Ideas for Copying Apple's Dynamic Island

Tuesday September 20, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Chinese smartphone maker realme is asking its "loyal fans" for ideas on how to copy Apple's Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a challenge, realme says, "the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more," precisely like Apple's Dynamic Island. The company finds this idea...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Max SIM Card Plastic Spacer

iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Provides Closer Look at Unused SIM Tray Area on U.S. Model and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 8:42 am PDT by
Repair website iFixit today shared an in-depth teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing a closer look at the device's internals. Notably, the teardown includes a photo of the plastic spacer that replaced the SIM card tray on the U.S. model. All four iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. no longer have a physical SIM card tray and rely entirely on digital eSIMs. The teardown confirms that...
Read Full Article209 comments
iphone 14 pro blue image

iPhone 14 Pro Customers Plagued With Issues Just Days After Release

Tuesday September 20, 2022 2:20 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max officially launched this past Friday, and since their release, users have faced several bugs and issues, ranging from poor battery life, AirDrop not working, camera shaking, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all shipped with the original version of iOS 16, but awaiting customers out of the box was iOS 16.0.1. The update specifically for ...
Read Full Article