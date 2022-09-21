Apple Watch Ultra comes with a built-in Night Mode that puts a red filter on the display. Keep reading to learn how to use it.



To optimize for evening conditions, ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ features a ‌Night Mode‌ that turns the interface red and removes retina-altering blue light from the display to ease strain on your eyes in the dark.

On other Apple Watch models, if you look at your watch or accidentally tilt your wrist in the dark, it can impact your night vision. ‌Night Mode‌ on ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ protects night vision, which can be crucial for explorers and astronomers.

Also it just looks cool in the dark. Here's how to turn it on.

If it isn't already active, swipe to the new Wayfinder watch face, which specially made for ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌. Turn the Digital Crown to engage ‌Night Mode‌. To turn it off, rotate the Digital Crown in the opposite direction.

Note that ‌Night Mode‌ only works when the Wayfinder watch face is being used – it's an exclusive feature to Wayfinder and cannot be enabled when any other watch face is displayed.