With AirPods Pro 2, Apple has improved the Charging Case by adding a U1 chip for Precision Finding with Find My. This article explains how to use Precision Finding to locate your ‌AirPods Pro‌ if you've misplaced or lost them.

airpods pro 2
‌Find My‌‌ uses Bluetooth signals from lost AirPods to relay their location back to you. Apart from Bluetooth, however, the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ Charging Case is also equipped with a U1 Ultra Wideband chip, and on iPhones that also have U1 chips, there's a Precision Finding feature that enables you to more accurately determine the distance and direction of your AirPods when they're in range, when compared to Bluetooth alone.

If you want to find lost ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and you have an ‌iPhone 11‌ or later model, Precision Finding will direct you to the exact location of your AirPods using input from the camera, accelerometer, and gyroscope, with guidance provided through sound, haptics, and visual feedback. Here's how to use it.

  1. If your AirPods are connected, open Settings and tap the AirPods tab just below your Apple ID, scroll down, then tap Show in Find My. If you've misplaced your AirPods earbuds along with the case, launch the Find My app and select your AirPods in the "Devices" list.
  2. Tap Find. It should say "Nearby" underneath if the Precision Finding feature is available.
    settings

  3. Now start moving around to locate your AirPods and follow the onscreen instructions. You should see an arrow pointing in the direction of the AirPods, an approximate distance telling you how far away they are, and a note if they're located on a different floor.

As you approach the AirPods, you'll feel haptic feedback from your phone and there will be audio cues to let you know that you're approaching an item. The AirPods graphic on the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also shift as you get nearer to it. Precision Finding exits when you've successfully located your AirPods and your ‌‌iPhone‌‌ is in very close proximity.
airpods pro 2 precision finding
Note that Ultra Wideband isn't universally supported worldwide, therefore Precision Finding won't work in some countries. But bear in mind that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 Charging Case comes with a built-in speaker, so you can also make it play a sound using ‌Find My‌ to more easily locate it.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Tag: U1 Chip
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

adamlbiscuit Avatar
adamlbiscuit
48 minutes ago at 09:27 am
My AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) don't show in FindMy, and that's even after resetting / unpairing them and updating the firmware to the newest version. I've tried restarting the iPhone, and also logging in on iCloud.com but there's nothing there either. Turning off the FindMy network and turning it back on doesn't work, so I'm at a loss. I'm running iOS 16.0.1 so I assume that can't be an issue either.

I think others on the forum are also having this issue though it's not happening to everyone. I just hope I don't lose them in the meantime.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
young_dimm Avatar
young_dimm
35 minutes ago at 09:40 am

Are these cases compatible with 1st gen pros?
No.
New case + old headphones: orange led stays blinking in a loop.
Old case + new headphones: same “Mismatched AirPods” information

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Video Review: Four Days With the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Wednesday September 21, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple on Friday released the new iPhone 14 models, and MacRumors videographer Dan picked one up on launch day. He's been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max non-stop since it came out, and over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, has shared his initial thoughts on the day-to-day experience with the latest iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan's mini review highlights...
Read Full Article133 comments
iOS 16

Everything New With iOS 16.1 Beta 2: Lock Screen Charging Indicator, Copy Paste Alert Fix, Battery Status Updates and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.1, introducing some notable changes to charging indicators on the iPhone and also fixing a few bugs. We've rounded up all of the changes in the second beta below. Battery Status Bar Visual Charge Indicator Apple in iOS 16 added battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on Face ID iPhones, and in iOS 16.1 beta 2, improved the...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 16 Copy Paste Permission Prompt

Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

Monday September 19, 2022 6:55 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Five Features Rumored for the New iPad Pro Expected Next Month

Wednesday September 21, 2022 1:36 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as soon as next month. The new iPads will be the first update to the iPad Pro series since April 2021 and will be an overall incremental upgrade that brings new capabilities and functionality to the highest-end iPad. According to reports, Apple is planning an event for October to announce the new iPad Pro models, a...
Read Full Article79 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

Some iOS 16 Users Complain About Slow Spotlight Search and Battery Drain

Wednesday September 21, 2022 4:25 am PDT by
It's been nine days since Apple released iOS 16 to the public, bringing major changes to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more. In the days following the release, some users have encountered several issues on their iPhones, ranging from slow system performance to battery drain. In the past few days, iPhone 14 Pro users have shared specific bugs related to Apple's latest high-end iPhones, ...
Read Full Article165 comments
realme dynamic island contest

Realme Crowdsourcing Ideas for Copying Apple's Dynamic Island

Tuesday September 20, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Chinese smartphone maker realme is asking its "loyal fans" for ideas on how to copy Apple's Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a challenge, realme says, "the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more," precisely like Apple's Dynamic Island. The company finds this idea...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Max SIM Card Plastic Spacer

iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Provides Closer Look at Unused SIM Tray Area on U.S. Model and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 8:42 am PDT by
Repair website iFixit today shared an in-depth teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing a closer look at the device's internals. Notably, the teardown includes a photo of the plastic spacer that replaced the SIM card tray on the U.S. model. All four iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. no longer have a physical SIM card tray and rely entirely on digital eSIMs. The teardown confirms that...
Read Full Article210 comments
iphone 14 pro blue image

iPhone 14 Pro Customers Plagued With Issues Just Days After Release

Tuesday September 20, 2022 2:20 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max officially launched this past Friday, and since their release, users have faced several bugs and issues, ranging from poor battery life, AirDrop not working, camera shaking, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all shipped with the original version of iOS 16, but awaiting customers out of the box was iOS 16.0.1. The update specifically for ...
Read Full Article