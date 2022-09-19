When the iPhone 14 Pro models were announced, Apple surprised many with its innovative integration of software functions with the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen, which it calls the "Dynamic Island." This article explains what it does, how it works, and how you can interact with it to perform actions.

Dynamic Island Thumb Alt

What Is Dynamic Island and How Does It Work?

Early in the rumor cycle before the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ was announced, we learned that Apple was working on an alternative to the notch that incorporated a pill-shaped cutout and a hole punch cutout to house the TrueDepth camera hardware.

It wasn't until late August, a week after Apple's iPhone event invitations went out, that we exclusively reported these cutouts would appear as one contiguous, longer pill shape when the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ was in use, and that Apple also planned to integrate software functions around the pill.

iphone 14 pro blue image
As we know now, on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models, display pixels around what Apple calls the "Dynamic Island" merge it into one pill-shaped area that changes size and shape to accommodate various types of alerts, notifications, and interactions, turning it into a kind of front-and-center information hub.

Which iPhone Models Feature Dynamic Island?

The Dynamic Island is limited to the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ and the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max. The standard iPhone 14 models continue to offer the same notch as the iPhone 13 models.

What Can Dynamic Island Do?

Here's a breakdown of the many functions Dynamic Island can fulfill.
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

Dynamic Island: Display Outputs and Alerts

  • Apple Pay transaction confirmations
  • Privacy indicators when microphone or camera is in use
  • AirDrop file transfers
  • AirPods connection status and battery life
  • ‌iPhone‌ charging status and battery life
  • Low battery alerts
  • Silent mode turned on or off
  • Face ID unlocking
  • Carkey locking/unlocking
  • Apple Watch unlocking
  • NFC interactions
  • AirPlay connections
  • Focus mode changes
  • Shortcut actions
  • Airplane mode/no data alerts
  • SIM card alerts
  • Accessories connect
  • Find My alerts

Dynamic Island: Background Activities

  • Upcoming and turn-by-turn Maps directions
  • Incoming phone call and duration of call
  • Time remaining of playing song
  • Active timers
  • Live Activity sports scores
  • SharePlay sessions
  • Screen Recording
  • Voice memo recordings
  • Personal Hotspot connection

Can I Interact With Dynamic Island?

It's possible to interact with certain types of content displayed in the Dynamic Island. For example, if it's showing something related to an app's background activity, you can tap the Dynamic Island to switch straight into the associated app.

In certain circumstances, such as when media is playing, you can also long press the Dynamic Island to bring up a widget containing playback controls.

dynamic island split
The Dynamic Island is also capable of displaying multiple background activities at once, such as when a timer is counting down and when you're listening to music. When that happens, the island splits into a larger pill-shaped area and a smaller circular area, so you can see and interact with both activities. You can swap between them and tap into them, just like you can with the standard Dynamic Island interface.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Dynamic Island on ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models is the type of impressive integration of software and hardware that Apple is known for, and the ability of third-party developers to tap into its potential means we can expect new and unexpected features to come out of it.

flighty iphone 14 digital island
In addition, with the release of iOS 16.1 later in 2022, Dynamic Island will also work with Live Activities in third-party apps, so there is plenty more to look forward to.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Tag: Dynamic Island
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
50 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
I think the Dynamic Island is awesome. I love it!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
max2 Avatar
max2
1 hour ago at 03:29 pm
Thank you macrumors!

This helps a lot!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adammusic Avatar
adammusic
51 minutes ago at 03:40 pm
So much potential. Terrible initial implementation.
Most notifications dont need to expand to a fat dynamic notification. Ex: Shortcuts.
Fat dynamic notifications block time.
When you receive a phone call, sometimes you want to glance at the time, but its blocked.
Tap status bar to scroll back to the top is now a wonky mess.
Island now makes notification center and control center access even smaller and more difficult.
Face id doesnt need to be a popped out square, just give us a small animation inside dynamic island.

Island cuts in to youtube videos in portrait and landscape.
The status bar is just too big now.
If it going to be big and fat, let us add other stuff to status bar and customize.

Tap for widget, long press for app would be better.

Let us make something permanently stay in the island, like apple music player or podcast, for quick access to an app. Or some permanent info in there, day & date maybe. Anything really.

I get it’s early its implementation, but lets not eait 4 years until it’s fixed like everything else apple does.

We want day 1 full baked products, not half.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
32 minutes ago at 03:58 pm
Still trying to get used to Dynamic Island. I have to say it continues to surprise me daily now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apollo pixel pal zoom

Apollo App Adds 'Pixel Pals' to the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

Friday September 16, 2022 1:49 pm PDT by
Popular Reddit app Apollo was today updated with support for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Apollo developer Christian Selig decided to implement a fun little feature -- a "tamagotchi" for the Dynamic Island. The app update adds a small little creature into the area above the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone models. It can be customized into a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox, or axolotl, and the ...
Read Full Article153 comments
iPhone 14 Pros in Hand Black Background Feature

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Bug Impacting New Device Activation as iPhone 14 Orders Begin to Arrive

Thursday September 15, 2022 7:27 pm PDT by
Apple has confirmed that customers activating new iPhones may encounter an issue where device activation during initial setup doesn't go through on Wi-Fi, saying the problem is "under investigation." In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple says that "there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks." To resolve the issue, Apple says customers should...
Read Full Article191 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island Maps

Warning: iOS 16.1 Beta Breaking GPS on iPhone 14 Pro Models

Saturday September 17, 2022 7:10 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners should be aware that the iOS 16.1 beta is preventing the GPS from working properly on the devices for many users. Anyone who relies on location tracking should avoid the beta for now. Bugs are common with beta software, but this issue affects a core function of the iPhone, prompting us to share this warning. iPhone 14 Pro users who already installed ...
Read Full Article264 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

10 Settings to Check Out on iPhone 14 Pro

Saturday September 17, 2022 4:53 pm PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have started to arrive to customers around the world. For those who have upgraded to one of the devices, we have put together a list of 10 useful settings that are worth checking out below. Some of the settings are exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, while others were introduced in iOS 16 for a wider range of iPhones. New Settings for iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article76 comments
apple support doc iphone 14 pro pill hole punch design

Apple Repeatedly Showing iPhone 14 Pro Design With No Dynamic Island

Friday September 16, 2022 8:52 am PDT by
Apple is repeatedly depicting the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored "pill and hole-punch" display cutout design with no Dynamic Island, despite this not being an option on the device. Apple Support document showing the rumored "pill and hole-punch" cutout design. In a new support document titled "Use Always-On display with your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max" that was published yesterday, Apple...
Read Full Article73 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article150 comments
iPhone 14 Pros in Hand Black Background Feature

Getting the iPhone 14 Pro? Five Major Features to Check Out First

Thursday September 15, 2022 8:46 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max officially begin arriving to customers on Friday. Apple’s latest high-end phones sport major new features, changes, and design updates that make them an attractive choice for customers still using older models. If you're getting a new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max tomorrow, you may be slightly overwhelmed or simply interested in what new...
Read Full Article87 comments
iPhone 13 Battery Tips Thumb

iOS 16 Causing Battery Drain? Three Possible Reasons Why and How to Fix

Wednesday September 14, 2022 3:33 am PDT by
If you updated to iOS 16 this week, you might notice your iPhone's battery draining faster than you remember before you got Apple's latest update. While you may be quick to point a finger at the update itself as the culprit, there are several reasons why you may notice your battery draining a bit faster in the days after the update. We've listed some reasons below and how you can address...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Check Out the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island in Action

Friday September 16, 2022 10:58 am PDT by
The new Dynamic Island is arguably one of the iPhone 14 Pro's most interesting features, so with the new iPhones now in the hands of customers, we thought we'd take a deeper look at the Dynamic Island, how it works, and what it does. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. During the iPhone 14 rumor cycle, we knew that Apple was working on an alternative to the notch that...
Read Full Article168 comments