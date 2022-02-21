iPhone 14 Pro Design Reportedly Finalized As Suppliers Begin Trial Production

by

Apple's largest supplier, Foxconn, has begun trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro, suggesting that Apple has finalized its design as it moves into the early stages of device manufacturing, according to a report from the Taiwan Economic Times.

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole
According to the report, Foxconn will manufacture the higher-end models of the iPhone 14, while Luxshare, another Apple supplier, will take on the two lower-end models. The report notes that Foxconn will begin OEM trial production of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ to ensure it can produce the device to Apple's standards in preparing for mass production later on in the year. From the report (machine translated):

Apple's iPhone 14 has recently entered into trial production, and it is rumored Luxshare has not yet obtained the new product trial production into mass production service orders (NPI), and will not be able to OEM the best-selling, high-unit price, higher profit high-end iPhone 14, and may only get the basic iPhone 14 orders this year, becoming the second supplier.

After starting the trial production, the foundry has to collect data, correct abnormalities, evaluate the production process and the items that need to be improved, and assess whether the trial production is acceptable.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are expected to feature a significant redesign, invoking nostalgic design choices with the iPhone 4 and ‌iPhone‌ 5. ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max renders shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggest a thicker overall chassis and no camera bump. Those same renders suggest circular volume buttons and a redesigned speaker grill.

iphone 14 render jon prosser
One of the most noticeable changes rumored to be coming to the ‌iPhone 14‌ is the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped cutout design. Multiple rumors have suggested that Apple will debut a single punch-hole and pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display to house the front-facing camera and TrueDepth camera system for Face ID.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup is expected to include four variants, including two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch models. The updated ‌iPhone‌ lineup will mean the end of the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ "mini," first launched with the iPhone 12. Alongside an updated design, the ‌iPhone 14‌ is expected to include a slew of camera upgrades, such as a 48MP Wide camera, 8K video recording, and an improved Ultra Wide lens.

In addition to camera upgrades and a new design, the ‌iPhone 14‌ will have improved performance and could feature 8GB of RAM on the highest-end models, the most ever in an ‌iPhone‌. Other rumors have stated the ‌iPhone 14‌ will not feature a SIM card slot as Apple pushes to increase adoption of eSIM technology, and it could come with as much as 2TB of storage.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

yegon Avatar
yegon
14 minutes ago at 03:46 am

Pretty sure iPhone 14 design was finalised long before this milestone...
Yep. I think it’s only numbskulls who think Apple are reactive in a 6-12 month timeline.

95% of the design of these products are likely sketched out 18 months to 3 years in advance, and roadmapped 5+ years out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ifti Avatar
Ifti
14 minutes ago at 03:47 am
I'm definitely not upgrading my 13 Pro Max this year.
I know I told myself that last year too, but this time I intend to stick with it....... I hope......lol

The updates just do not justify the high purchase price for me any more......I end up upgrading then once setup I feel little has actually changed. Hence I want to wait for the iPhone 15 to see what that brings to the table, and whether that upgrade feels more like an upgrade.....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yegon Avatar
yegon
3 minutes ago at 03:58 am

I'm definitely not upgrading my 13 Pro Max this year.
I know I told myself that last year too, but this time I intend to stick with it....... I hope......lol

The updates just do not justify the high purchase price for me any more......I end up upgrading then once setup I feel little has actually changed. Hence I want to wait for the iPhone 15 to see what that brings to the table, and whether that upgrade feels more like an upgrade.....
Yeah, I go three years these days. Went XS to 13PM. Was hanging on for 120hz screen which was important to me. The insane battery life has been a massive bonus, plus I am a fan of second or third iterations (S models) of a new form factor, I personally feel they’re the best, least niggly flawed, and most long lasting models. Irrelevant if you upgrade every year, but that’s not me anymore.

Initially disappointed Touch ID didn’t return (but that was never really likely, as I posted earlier, Apple aren’t 6-12 month reactive) but I barely wear a mask these days, plus mask unlock works great, if possibly a little compromised security wise.

I’m thankful I forget the notch even exists. The only scenario where it would bother me is if I was watching some ultra widescreen content in landscape. Which is never ? So less or no/notch isn’t much of a temptation for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article123 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature 8GB RAM, Matching Galaxy S22

Thursday February 17, 2022 5:58 am PST by
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to an unverified but plausible report coming out of Asia. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the iPhone 14 Pro will contain 8GB of RAM. Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the iPhone 14 Pro's memory components have now been confirmed, and added...
Read Full Article186 comments
top stories 19feb2022

Top Stories: New Macs Incoming, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday February 19, 2022 6:00 am PST by
We're more than halfway through February, and rumors are continuing to fly about what might be coming at Apple's rumored March event and beyond. The latest teaser comes from a regulatory database where several new Mac models have popped up. Rumors about the next 27-inch "iMac Pro" and the iPhone 14 Pro continue circulate, and we're also expecting some new Apple displays at some point, so...
Read Full Article37 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Is 'Ungodly Well-Managed,' Billionaire Investor Says

Friday February 18, 2022 5:23 am PST by
Apple has been lauded as "ungodly well-managed" by billionaire investor Charlie Munger, Yahoo Finance reports. In an exclusive interview, the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer:I think Apple is one of the strong companies and will stay a strong company. I think it's ungodly well-managed. Apple is now Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding,...
Read Full Article225 comments
aapl logo banner

Which New Mac Will Apple Release at Its March Event?

Sunday February 20, 2022 2:00 am PST by
Apple is widely expected to unveil a new Mac next month, but with the high-end Mac mini, the 27-inch iMac, and the Mac Pro all still featuring Intel chips and Apple's M1 machines from 2020 now reaching almost 15 months in age, it is not immediately clear which new model the company is planning to announce next. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, r...
Read Full Article185 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

Tuesday February 15, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain. Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
Read Full Article409 comments