iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature 8GB RAM, Matching Galaxy S22

by

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to an unverified but plausible report coming out of Asia.

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb
According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will contain 8GB of RAM. Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s memory components have now been confirmed, and added that the schedule for mass production appears to be accelerating.

The account previously said that Apple was planning to launch a new iPad mini model with an 8.7-inch display and a chassis that has an increased width and reduced height compared to the fifth-generation iPad mini in the second half of 2021. While the display size claim was inaccurate, with the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ actually featuring an 8.3-inch display, the chassis rumor and launch timeframe proved to be correct.

A report from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu late last year similarly claimed that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models will be equipped with 8GB of memory. This would be a significant increase from the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro's 6GB of memory, which currently stands as the most memory ever offered in an iPhone.

The non-Pro ‌iPhone‌ models tend to have less memory, so it seems likely that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max will have less than 8GB. Even with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ taking ‌iPhone‌ memory to the next level, the device still has some way to go before reaching the levels of memory offered in the iPad Pro, which introduced a 16GB memory option in early 2021 based on storage capacity.

The iPhone 13 is already significantly faster than Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 models, but lags behind in terms of memory. Galaxy devices have had 8GB of memory since the launch of the S10 in 2019. 8GB of RAM would therefore bring the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models to parity with the memory offered in the latest rival devices from Samsung.

DHagan4755
DHagan4755
31 minutes ago at 06:00 am
It may match on the spec sheet, but the iPhone 14's A16 will blow away the Galaxy S22.
kerplunknet
kerplunknet
29 minutes ago at 06:02 am
iPhones need to stop using PWM technology.

(Rapidly turning the backlight on and off to control brightness is bad for eyes and leads to eye strain and headaches.)

That would be one excellent way to differentiate themselves from Samsung phones.
rgeneral
rgeneral
21 minutes ago at 06:10 am

I remember when Apple didn't publish specs, didn't get into a spec-flexing war, and noone really cared.
they didn't. it is a rumour.
adamjackson
adamjackson
30 minutes ago at 06:01 am
More RAM is good but I haven't felt the need for more RAM in quite a while. maybe since iPhone X. I'll shoot fixed automotive Youtube how-to videos with my 13 Pro Max and it'll be recording for an hour and nothing feels sluggish about the phone even with 4K 60FPS HEVC recording then uploading to iCloud and moving between apps. I don't play games but the iPhone feels like it has plenty of ram.
uller6
uller6
30 minutes ago at 06:00 am
I am very happy with the amount of RAM on my 13 pro. I've never had an issue. In fact, the last iPhone where I remember having RAM issues was my old iPhone 6, which was crippled with 1 GB from the beginning.
filchermcurr
filchermcurr
20 minutes ago at 06:11 am
What are people doing on their phones that requires all of this CPU power and RAM? Is it just a spec competition at this point? (Genuinely curious. I almost never use my phone as anything more than a modem or to respond to messages. I'm the least Phone Power User(tm) that there is.)

I guess trying to attract a gaming market? That would align with Apple's relentless spamming for me to sign up for Apple Arcade.
