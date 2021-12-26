Apple Allegedly Preparing for iPhones Without SIM Card Slot by September 2022

by

Earlier this week, a rumor from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, but the change might happen even sooner.

iphone 12 sim card slot

Image: iFixit

An anonymous tipster informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The tipster shared a seemingly legitimate document outlining the timeframe for this initiative, although the document does not specifically mention Apple or the iPhone.

As part of the transition, some U.S. carriers will allegedly start offering select iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box in the second quarter of 2022. iPhone 13 models sold at Apple Stores or on Apple.com already lack a nano-SIM card in the box, with users typically able to activate a cellular plan via eSIM by turning on the iPhone, connecting to a Wi-Fi network, and following the on-screen instructions.

Given the alleged September 2022 deadline, it is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumored, but nothing is definitive at this point.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without having to use a nano-SIM card. It's worth noting that eSIM service is not available in all countries, so iPhones with a SIM card slot may remain available in some markets. Adoption is expanding rapidly, though, with over 100 carriers offering eSIM service worldwide and more planning to roll out support in 2022, including Three in the UK and Vodafone in New Zealand.

iPhone 13 models already support multiple eSIM profiles, allowing users to subscribe to several cellular plans digitally and switch between them, and this functionality could pave the way for the SIM card slot's removal in select countries.

Apple's former design chief Jony Ive once envisioned the iPhone as becoming a "single slab of glass," and the SIM card slot's removal would be another step towards a seamless design and improve water resistance in the process. Taking out the slot would also free up some valuable internal space in the iPhone — every bit counts.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
8 minutes ago at 08:22 pm

Using eSIM when traveling is so much easier. I have used it for international data, and never have to remember where I put that tiny SIM card.
Interesting. I have yet to find a country that offers eSims for prepaid
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
genoendicott Avatar
genoendicott
12 minutes ago at 08:19 pm

RIP easy SIM swaps while traveling
Using eSIM when traveling is so much easier. I have used it for international data, and never have to remember where I put that tiny SIM card.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grilledcheesesandwich Avatar
grilledcheesesandwich
9 minutes ago at 08:22 pm

Can't wait to hear what @TheYayAreaLiving ? has to say about it!

Any minute now ... ?
Apple is great. Apple is good. All hail Tim Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

santa tracker 1

Track Santa's Journey From the North Pole Using Google's Santa Tracker

Friday December 24, 2021 2:01 am PST by
If you have been good this year, you may be interested to know that Google today launched its annual Santa tracking feature, allowing Santa to be tracked in real time on his mythical journey to the North Pole as he prepares to deliver presents to kids around the world. Google's Santa Tracker continues an 18-year tradition for the company, allowing excited children (and parents!) to keep up...
Read Full Article34 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares 10 Helpful iPhone Tips and Tricks

Wednesday December 22, 2021 12:38 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new video on YouTube demonstrating 10 helpful iPhone tips and tricks that some users may not have known about. An overview of each of the 10 tips and tricks:If you accidentally enter a wrong digit in the Calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the digit. Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content like web links in a Messages...
Read Full Article27 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Hole-Punch Displays to Be Supplied By LG and Samsung

Thursday December 23, 2021 2:58 am PST by
Next year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature hole-punched LTPO OLED display panels supplied by Samsung and LG, according to Korean site The Elec. Rumors that the 2022 iPhone models won't have a notch started in March of this year, when Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they will instead adopt a hole-punch design, a design that Android devices have used for a few years now. The...
Read Full Article158 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

iPhone 14 Pro to Feature More RAM Than Ever Before

Friday December 24, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple's "iPhone 14 Pro" models will feature more memory than has ever been offered in an iPhone before, according to a recent report. Apple is said to be planning to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch "iPhone 14," 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Max," 6.1-inch "iPhone 14 Pro," and 6.7-inch "iPhone 14 Pro Max." In a research note with Haitong International Securities,...
Read Full Article
mac os 9 spotify

Here's What Your Favorite Mac Apps Would Have Looked Like in 1999

Friday December 24, 2021 3:58 am PST by
Spotify and Slack weren't even a thing 22 years ago, but driven by curiosity and an interest in the evolution of user interfaces, graphic designer Michael Feeney has painstakingly reimagined them and other macOS 12 applications to see what they would have looked like in the Mac OS 9 era. In order to realize "(mac)OStalgia," Feeney first went back and analyzed the Mac OS 9 environment using...
Read Full Article149 comments