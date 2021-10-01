After 1TB iPhone 13 Pro, Rumor Says iPhone 14 to Feature Up to 2TB Of Storage

by

We're still a year away from ever seeing the iPhone 14 and not even a month since the iPhone 13. Despite that, the rumors are already floating on what Apple has planned for next year. The latest rumor suggests that for the ‌iPhone 14‌, Apple plans to include a whopping 2TB storage option.

iPhone 14 2TB Feature 2
With the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, Apple added a 1TB storage option for customers, the largest ever storage configuration offered on an iPhone. The new option was due primarily to new camera features, such as ProRes for videos launching later this year. ProRes videos, in addition to 4K 60FPS videos shot on the ‌iPhone‌, consume significantly more storage than regular videos.

Apple has marketed the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max as the ultimate tool for videographers and cinematographers, and the 1TB choice is inherently tailored towards the most professional of users.

With the ‌iPhone 14‌ next year, Apple is settings its eyes on making its Pro iPhones even more "Pro" by offering a 2TB option, according to a sketchy rumor from Chinese site MyDrivers. The rumor, which should be viewed with a considerable amount of skepticism, claims that Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's ‌iPhone‌ and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2TB.

A report earlier this week from DigiTimes was the first to suggest Apple would be adopting new storage technologies for next year's ‌iPhone‌, but that report lacked mention of a 2TB option in specific.

Apple doesn't regularly offer new storage configurations, and when it does, as evident this year by new camera features, it has a reason in mind. Next year's ‌iPhone 14‌ is expected to focus more heavily on a complete redesign that removes the notch rather than concentrate on camera upgrades. Regardless, camera improvements are a given for every new ‌iPhone‌. Still, there's no indication to think that the ‌iPhone 14‌ will expand camera capabilities to the extent that a new 2TB storage configuration is practically warranted.

For the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, Apple plans two 6.1 and 6.7-inch models, meaning the end of the smaller 5.4-inch form factor, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. On the higher-end ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max models, 6.1 and 6.7-inches in size, respectively, Apple's rumored to include a hole-punch design for Face ID rather than a notch. There's also the possibility of the higher-end models featuring titanium bodies and a vapor chamber thermal system.

Catch up on everything we know so far about next year's ‌iPhone‌ using our dedicated guide.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Tags: mydrivers.com, 2022 iPhones

Top Rated Comments

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
1 hour ago at 07:07 am
iPhone 15 is going to have a 15TB option.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klky Avatar
klky
1 hour ago at 07:12 am
Apple should stop screwing around and just build a camera already ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jclardy Avatar
jclardy
1 hour ago at 07:15 am
Seems like next year we are gonna see the 12MP camera bumped up a lot...so users can spend all their storage space and the 128GB base model becomes unviable. Pro models will come in 128GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB - forcing people to jump to 512. The perfect Apple up-sell strategy.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
willjobsX23 Avatar
willjobsX23
1 hour ago at 07:08 am
I have to admit that render looks nice
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jouster Avatar
jouster
58 minutes ago at 07:18 am
62,500,000 x the storage of my 1983 8 bit home computer. Not a bad delta over 38 years!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
numa1000 Avatar
numa1000
57 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Now Apple found a way with this feature to sell iPhones with more than 512 GB or 1 TB to the customers.
On the other side.. the base configuration has still 256 GB SSD in a MacBook - after 10 or more years.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
m1 imac orange

New iMac Tidbits: Headphone Jack on Side, Ethernet Port on Power Adapter, Spatial Audio and WiFi 6 Support, No SD Card Slot

Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation. In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
Read Full Article391 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
General YouTube Feature 1

YouTube Premium and Music Surpass 50 Million Subscribers

Friday September 3, 2021 2:19 am PDT by
YouTube says it has passed 50 million subscribers for its Premium and Music subscriptions, making it the "fastest growing music subscription" service in the world, according to YouTube's global head of music, Lyor Cohen. YouTube says that it has more than 50 million paying subscribers collectively across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. The Google-owned service says it attributes this...
Read Full Article166 comments
airtags

AirTag Owners Bemoan Inability to Let Others Track Their Items Via Family Sharing

Tuesday May 4, 2021 5:12 am PDT by
Apple's new AirTag item trackers have been making their way into the hands of customers since Friday, and while the company has tried to describe the ways that they can be used to find lost items, many users are still surprised and disappointed to learn that the location of an AirTag can't be shared with other family members. On the face of it, sharing the location of an AirTag via Apple's...
Read Full Article248 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article86 comments
safari macos icon banner

Apple Releases Safari 14.1.2 Update for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave

Monday July 19, 2021 2:00 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new Safari 14.1.2 update that's available for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users. The update likely includes important security fixes, but Apple has yet to outline what these fixes might be. New Safari updates are normally introduced alongside new macOS updates for the current version of macOS and security updates for older versions of macOS, but the Safari...
Read Full Article35 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments