Top Stories: iPhone 14 Pro Without Notch, AirPods Pro 2, and More for 2022

Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already.



This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors Show, so read on below for all of the details!



iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature Pill-Shaped Camera Cutout With Face ID Under the Display

We've been hearing rumors for a while now that iPhone 14 Pro models won't have a notch, and this week, a leaker known as @dylandkt claimed that Face ID hardware will be moved under the display as a result.



Instead of a notch, the leaker claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, rather than a circular hole-punch cutout that was originally rumored. The above image is a mockup of what this new design could look like.



The MacRumors Show: Mark Gurman Talks Through Everything Apple is Expected to Announce in 2022

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman joined us this week on The MacRumors Show podcast to discuss everything we're expecting from Apple in 2022, providing insights into many upcoming announcements.



Gurman also shared his expectations for Apple in 2022 in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, including iPhone 14 Pro models without a notch, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, a new iPad Pro with wireless charging, an AR/VR headset barring any further delays, and more.



Apple Testing Multiple Foldable iPhone Prototypes, But Has Some Concerns

Another rumor from leaker @dylandkt this week claimed that Apple is testing multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, but he said that Apple has concerns over the quality of foldable display technology and whether there is a long-term market for foldable smartphones.



Last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple planned to release a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch flexible OLED display as early as 2023, but 2024 is also a possibility.



2022 iPhone SE to Feature 5G, Major Update Coming in 2024

Apple is widely expected to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022. The device is expected to have the same external design as the current iPhone SE, with key new features being 5G support and a faster A15 chip.



According to leaker @dylandkt, Apple is planning a bigger update to the iPhone SE for 2024, with the device to have a similar design as the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.



Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Apple plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro in the fourth quarter of 2022, with upgrades including a new design, lossless audio support, and a charging case that can emit a sound in the event it is misplaced, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Like the third-generation AirPods released in October, it is also likely that the next AirPods Pro will have improved battery life and a water-resistant charging case.



Intel Says New Core i9 Processor for Laptops is Faster Than Apple's M1 Max Chip

Intel this week unveiled new 12th-generation Core processors for laptops, and as part of the announcement, it claimed that the new Core i9 is not only faster than Apple's M1 Max chip in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but is the fastest mobile processor ever.



Of course, we'll have to wait to see how the 12th-generation Core processors perform in real-world testing for a true comparison with the M1 Max chip.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!