Apple Testing Multiple Foldable iPhone Prototypes, But Has Concerns Over Display Technology and Market

Apple is experimenting with multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, according to leaker Dylandkt, but a foldable ‌iPhone‌ may not be coming in the near future because Apple still has concerns over foldable display technology and the market for foldable smartphones.



In a tweet thread, Dylandkt said that Apple is working on a possible future device, but that foldable display technology is not advanced enough and there are still too many "compromises" to deal with.

3/3 While other manufactures are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Apple is also reportedly concerned about whether foldable smartphones will continue to be popular with consumers or will become obsolete in the coming years.

Before releasing a foldable ‌iPhone‌, Apple wants to be sure that a foldable design isn't a "regression from the current form factor of the ‌iPhone‌," which could indeed happen if there are issues with display longevity and quality because of the folding functionality. Dylandkt's comments suggest that Apple is continuing to take a wait and see approach to foldable smartphone technology, but some other rumors have indicated that Apple could release a foldable ‌iPhone‌ as soon as 2023.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in May 2021 that Apple is developing a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with an 8-inch flexible OLED QHD+ display that's set to be released in 2023. Display analyst Ross Young in December said that Apple would not release a foldable ‌iPhone‌ until 2023 "at the earliest," with 2024 being a more likely target date.