Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

by

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature new selling points, including support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) audio and a charging case that can emit a sound to highlight its location. It seems likely that this sound-emitting charging case will integrate into the Find My app, similar to how users can currently emit a sound from their individual AirPods inside the case to help find them. This lines up with alleged leaked photos of the next-generation AirPods Pro, which showed a charging case with speaker holes to emit a sound for location tracking, allowing the earbuds and the case to be located separately.

All of Apple's current AirPods products, including the third-generation AirPods, ‌AirPods Pro‌, and AirPods Max, do not support Lossless audio. This is because AirPods play audio via Bluetooth, limiting them to the AAC codec. Higher quality Apple Lossless Audio Codec files may need to be streamed to AirPods directly to circumvent Bluetooth and enable a Lossless listening experience, but it is possible that Apple could develop an alternative solution.

Kuo also reiterated that the next-generation earbuds will feature a new design and launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is slightly later than the third-quarter prediction suggested by other rumors. Kuo still believes that AirPods may support health monitoring features in the future, but did not directly associate this rumor with the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌.

Top Rated Comments

MacFather Avatar
MacFather
12 minutes ago at 03:49 am
Lossless audio not supported on the $550 AirPods Max.

webbuzz Avatar
webbuzz
16 minutes ago at 03:45 am
Looking forward to these, I wish Apple would release them in the Spring.
