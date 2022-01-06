2022 iPhone SE Will Have 5G But No Design Changes, Major Update Coming in 2024

The upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will gain 5G technology and an updated A-series chip, but it will not feature major design changes, leaker Dylandkt said today, echoing many of the previous ‌iPhone SE‌ rumors we've heard.



Third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ rumors have been confusing for the last couple of years because some of the information pointed toward a major redesign with an iPhone 11-style look with no Touch ID home button and reduced bezels, but rumors were apparently describing two separate devices.

*Update to this tweet!* The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

In addition to the 2022 ‌iPhone SE‌, which will look like an ‌iPhone‌ 8 just like the 2020 model, Apple is working on a future ‌iPhone SE‌ that will do away with the Home button in favor of an all-display design for Apple's most affordable ‌iPhone‌ option.

According to Dylandkt, Apple is developing an ‌iPhone SE‌ that's "similar to the XR/11" but with a "slightly smaller screen size." This device is expected to be released in 2024.

Display analyst Ross Young has also suggested that Apple is working on a 2024 ‌iPhone SE‌ with a 5.7 to 6.1-inch display and a hole-punch camera, which Apple is expected to adopt for the "Pro" ‌iPhone‌ lineup in 2022.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said back in 2019 that Apple was working on an "‌iPhone SE‌ Plus" with a full-screen design, no Face ID, and a ‌Touch ID‌ fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the side of the device. This ‌iPhone SE‌ never materialized, but it's possible Kuo was talking about the future technology Apple plans to introduce in 2024.