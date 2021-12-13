No Foldable iPhone Expected Until 2023 at the Earliest, But 2024 More Likely

Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young.



Rumors about a foldable ‌iPhone‌ have died down in recent months, but there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices. In September 2020, it was suggested that Samsung had provided foldable display samples to Apple for testing purposes, and there have also been rumors that Apple is working with LG Display.

Back in May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was working to launch a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with an 8-inch flexible OLED display in 2023, but he has said little else about Apple's work on foldable devices since then. Bloomberg in January said that Apple had started "early work" on a foldable iPhone, but development at the time had not expanded beyond a display.

Going forward, Kuo believes that foldable smartphones are going to become a "must-have" for all major smartphone brands, and Samsung at least has definitely been working on perfecting its foldable smartphone options. Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold3, the third-iteration of its foldable smartphone.

Early Galaxy Fold devices from Samsung were riddled with issues , but Samsung has now had three years to iron out bugs with little competition in the foldable smartphone field. If Apple does opt to come out with a foldable smartphone in 2023 or 2024, it will need to compete with Samsung, a company that now has several years of expertise with foldable devices.

Kuo has previously said that Apple will need to solve "key technology and mass production issues" to launch a foldable iPhone by 2023, so it would be no surprise at all to have the technology delayed until 2024.