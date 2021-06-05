Bloomberg: iPadOS 15 to Feature Improved Multitasking, Redesigned Notification Banner for iOS 15

iPadOS 15 will include improvements to the way users manage multiple apps open at once, in addition to a redesigned incoming notification banner that will also debut in iOS 15, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In an overview report of what to expect from Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Gurman reiterates his previous reporting while also providing a few additional new tidbits. Gurman has said previously that iPadOS 15 will allow users to place widgets anywhere on the Home Screen. Today Gurman expanded, saying that improvements to multitasking can also be expected on iPadOS 15.



For the iPad, Apple plans to revamp the home screen and support the placement of ‌widgets‌ -- snippets of dynamic information like calendar, weather, and stocks -- anywhere on the screen. This is a commonly requested feature that will bring the ‌iPad‌ in line with Android rivals. The company also plans an improved multitasking system to make it easier to operate multiple apps at the same time.

Addtionally, Gurman says that alongside major changes to iMessage and a new way for users to set their status on their device, ‌iOS 15‌ will also include a redesigned incoming notification banner.



On the iPhone and ‌iPad‌ software updates, users will now be able to set a status -- such as whether you are driving, sleeping, working or don’t want to be disturbed -- and have that dictate how incoming notifications are handled. The update will also include a larger focus on auto-replying to messages and a new design for incoming notification banners at the top of the screen.

Gurman also notes that Apple has been working on a redesigned lockscreen for the ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPhone‌, but says that some of those changes have been pushed until iOS 16, next year.



Apple has also been working on a revamped lock screen for the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, though some of those changes have been pushed back to a future release and won’t appear this year.

As for macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8, Gurman says to expect minor updates. watchOS 8 will include improved health tracking features and "interface improvements." Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference officially kicks off on Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m PT time. Checkout our roundup of everything else you can expect.