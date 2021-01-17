Images of Unreleased iPhone 5s in Black and Slate Shared Online
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today shared images of a prototype iPhone 5s in an unreleased Black and Slate color.
The iPhone 5s was launched in September 2013. The device featured Touch ID, a 64-bit processor, and a True Tone LED flash for the first time. Other new features included a five-element lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 15 percent larger camera sensor, Burst Mode, and Slo-Mo 720p video capture at 120 frames per second.
The iPhone 5s offered Gold and Space Gray color options for the first time, and was also available in Silver. The previous-generation iPhone 5 was available in White and Silver, and Black and Slate. This prototype iPhone 5s is extremely unusual as it uses the iPhone 5's Black and Slate color option.
While it is possible that Apple was considering offering the iPhone 5s in Black and Slate, before opting for Space Gray instead, DongleBookPro suggests that the color was likely used to help conceal the next-generation device during development.
In addition, it is also notable that the prototype iPhone 5s was manufactured in December 2012, a mere three months after the launch of the iPhone 5 and nine months before it would be announced. This offers some indication of how far ahead the iPhone's development cycle runs.
The iPhone 5's Black and Slate color option was ultimately dropped in favor of Space Gray on the iPhone 5s, which has generally been a mainstay of iPhone color options since. The only models since then to not be available in a Space Gray option were the iPhone 7, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro.
Black and Slate was among the more short-lived Apple device colors, with the option only being available for the iPhone 5, first-generation iPad mini, and fifth-generation iPod Touch. The finish also spurned "scuffgate," where some iPhone 5 users complained about the tendency of the Black and Slate finish to be easily chipped, scratched, and scuffed, which may have contributed to it being discontinued.
DongleBookPro regularly posts images of unreleased Apple devices and prototypes, such as a first-generation iPod touch prototype with a 2013 Mac Pro-style glossy black finish and a first-generation Mac mini with an iPod nano dock.
Top Rated Comments
And make space grey laptops the saturated black that the 13" polycarbonate MacBooks were, again.
Still hate The Notch though. 7 months of my 11 Pro Max and I notice it every day as it gets in the way of pictures, video, and older apps.
I remember going to the Genius Bar for my 6S and was shown by the Genius that the manufacture date was from October 2014.
This is not true. A lot of prototypes are manufactured a year before they’re revealed, but iPhones for sale are manufactured around 2 months before they’re released at the earliest. This year that wasn’t the case, because of the pandemic they were shipping them out as soon as they were built.
I’ve been telling folks for years... A lot of iPhone models or maybe all of them, are manufactured about a year before they are revealed. (Which makes sense)
I preordered my iPhone 12 Pro Max, and looking up the serial number shows it was manufactured in the first week of November.