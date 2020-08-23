Guides
Apple Once Prototyped a Mac Mini With an iPod Dock

by

Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today shared images of a prototype first-generation Mac mini with a built-in dock for an iPod nano.

The images show a first-generation ‌Mac mini‌ with a 30-pin dock connector cutout on the top for an iPod nano. Otherwise, the computer appears to be virtually identical to the version that came to market in 2005. These types of docks were more commonly seen on speakers at the time, such as Apple's iPod Hi-Fi that was released in 2006.


The 30-pin connector was never directly implemented on computers, with a cable required for syncing. It is therefore intriguing to discover that Apple was seriously considering adding an iPod dock to the Mac, starting with the ‌Mac mini‌ in 2005.


According to the Twitter user who shared these photos, the project was scrapped internally before it saw the "light of day." Given that the size and shape of the iPod nano changed consistently over the years, this ‌Mac mini‌ would have only been compatible with the first and perhaps second generation of the music player.

@DongleBookPro regularly posts images of unreleased Apple devices and prototypes. Earlier this month, they revealed images of an unreleased first-generation iPod touch prototype with a 2013 Mac Pro-style glossy black finish.

Avatar
TSE
14 minutes ago at 12:32 pm


That one night when Jony Ive drank a little too much

"Steve.... STEVE.... look!"

"Jonny, what is this monstrosity!?!?! Jesus christ, I just got here and it's 6am on a Monday... have you been here all weekend?!"

"Steve... Steve!!!"

"What Jonny?!"

"It eliminates a cable!"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
17 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
That one night when Jony Ive drank a little too much
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
