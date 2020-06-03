Guides
Code in iOS 13.5.5 Suggests Apple is Working on Services Bundle

by

Rumors have suggested Apple is working on a services bundle that will offer multiple Apple services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music for one flat monthly rate, and according to 9to5Mac, code found in iOS 13.5.5 seemingly confirms Apple's bundle plans.


Files in iOS 13.5.5 reference a "bundle offer" and a "bundle subscription," and these files weren't in earlier versions of iOS. The files are said to be related to the "management system of Apple's own services subscriptions like Apple News+."

Apple has been rumored to be working on some kind of services bundle since 2018, and most of the rumors have indicated that the company is mulling including ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, and ‌Apple News‌+ in the bundle offering.

Right now, ‌Apple Music‌ is priced at $9.99 per month, ‌Apple TV‌+ is $4.99 per month, and ‌Apple News‌+ is $9.99 per month, so a bundle would presumably offer customers a discount while also enticing them to subscribe to all three of Apple's offerings. ‌Apple News‌+ and ‌Apple TV‌+ are not as popular as ‌Apple Music‌, so a bundle could drive growth.

Since late 2019, Apple has been holding discussions with record labels about creating a media content bundle that would include the ‌Apple Music‌ service. At least one record label has voiced concerns, so it's not clear when Apple might be able to secure the deals that will allow it to offer a bundle. A November report from Bloomberg suggested a services bundle could launch as soon as 2020.

Apple in late 2019 experimented with bundling, providing free access to ‌Apple TV‌+ for students who subscribe to the ‌Apple Music‌ service.

Avatar
abel1090
37 minutes ago at 05:09 pm
Don’t forget iCloud plans
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Marlon DLTH :)
36 minutes ago at 05:09 pm
Apple News+ is only available in 4 countries (mine isn’t in that list), so I would prefer Apple Arcade or iCloud instead
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
cardfan
35 minutes ago at 05:11 pm
Sorry Apple. No interest.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Sethal
10 minutes ago at 05:36 pm
I hope they increase their iCloud storage too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
DeepIn2U
36 minutes ago at 05:09 pm
Prices of iCloud storage should fall down to competitive pricing elsewhere. I still find many iOS users don't use beyond the Free 5GB of storage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
newyorksole
35 minutes ago at 05:11 pm
I have ATV+ free for a year, Apple Music comes included with my Verizon plan and I pay annually for Apple Arcade.

I wonder if they’d offer custom bundles.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

