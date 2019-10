Subscribers to Apple Music's $4.99 Monthly Student Plan to Get Apple TV+ 'for Free'

Subscribers to Apple Music 's $4.99 student plan will get access to Apple TV + at no additional charge when the streaming video service launches on November 1.First spotted by 9to5Mac , the bundle deal was revealed in an Instagram Story by "Dickinson" star Hailee Steinfeld and later shared on the official ‌Apple TV‌ Instagram account.Steinfeld's announcement is short on detail and simply reveals that ‌Apple Music‌ student subscribers will be able to access ‌Apple TV‌+ "for free" when the service launches this Friday, so we don't yet know if this is a time-limited offer or a permanent deal. We also don't know if it will include the Family Sharing feature that comes with all standard ‌Apple TV‌+ subscriptions and allows six members of a family to access TV+ content from the one subscription.If it is a permanent deal, then it sounds very competitive – ‌Apple TV‌+ costs $4.99 per month alone, so offering students access to the ‌Apple Music‌ catalog as well as all ‌Apple TV‌+ originals for a combined $5 monthly fee would be a big draw.Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Apple was in discussions with record labels about bundling ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV‌+ as part of a "super-bundle of media content" for one flat monthly rate.Again, it's not clear if this student-only offer is the first official "super-bundle" of its kind, but we'll update this article as soon as we learn more.To clarify, ‌Apple Music‌ costs $9.99 per month for individuals in the United States, with a $4.99 tier for students and a family plan for $15 per month. ‌Apple TV‌+ will cost $4.99 per month and this tier also supports Family Sharing, so up to six members of a family can access content using the one subscription.In addition, Apple is offering a free one-year subscription to customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad , ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch , or Mac as of September 10 and later.